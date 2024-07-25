Highlights Fred Onyedinma has a strong connection with Wycombe Wanderers, having had three previous stints at the club in 10 years.

A return to Wycombe could help the Nigerian get his career back on track, providing him with a familiar and supportive environment.

The winger's experience and versatility make him an attractive option for Wycombe as they prepare for the upcoming season.

It’s common knowledge that Wycombe Wanderers have a strong affinity with their former players.

With speculation about the potential return of Matt Phillips being on the table, another former Wycombe star is reportedly open to a move back to Buckinghamshire after leaving Luton Town.

Fred Onyedinma is no stranger to Adams Park, having had three previous stints in South Buckinghamshire in the past 10 years. Fans speculated that Matt Bloomfield might have been keen to reunite with his former teammate in January, but, the Nigerian suffered an injury which prevented any deal from taking place. Now the winger is back to fitness and without a club, Wycombe could explore the option of bringing the fan-favourite home for a fourth time this transfer window.

The Onyedinma and Wycombe love affair

Onyedinma’s affiliation with Wycombe began in 2014, as the 18-year-old was signed on an initial short-term loan deal from Millwall in late November. This would be extended until the end of the 2014-15 campaign, as part of a deal that saw Paris Cowan-Hall move to The Den permanently.

Remaining with the Blues until the end of the campaign, he made his first venture into the play-offs that season. Unfortunately, Wycombe suffered penalty heartbreak at the hands of Southend United, after the Shrimpers equalized in the dying embers to force a shootout.

The man from Lagos wouldn’t return to Adams Park until three years later, having fallen out of favour at Millwall. He was loaned to the Chairboys until January again, who were newly promoted to League One that summer.

Scoring four goals in 21 league outings, he returned to The Den in January 2019. Ultimately, he contributed to Wycombe escaping the drop but didn’t feature for Millwall consistently upon his return to London.

Off the back of a successful 2018/19 season, Wanderers defender Jason McCarthy was subject to plenty of interest from the Championship. Millwall secured the full-back’s services and sent Onyedinma the other way, for his third spell at Adams Park but it was the first time he was a permanent Wycombe player.

The winger got his second taste of play-off football that season and it proved to be sweet redemption as he was the man who won the penalty that ultimately won his team promotion to the Championship. He remained with the club in their pursuit of second-tier survival. With Luton sniffing around him in January, Wycombe decided to keep hold of their star man for the remainder of the season, eventually granting him his wish to move to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2021.

Since then, game time with Luton has been hard to come by. When the Hatters won promotion to the Premier League last year, the Nigerian was sent out on loan to Rotherham United. He returned in January due to injury but went on to feature eight times in the top flight before he was released at the end of the season.

Another familiar face Bloomfield could bring home

The Wycombe faithful speculated on a return in January, but a deal never materialized due to an injury he sustained at Rotherham, which saw him return to Luton to recover.

At the age of 27, the Adams Park favourite is around the peak of his career and would surely like to find a club where he will be guaranteed game time. Whilst his most recent Championship venture with Rotherham wasn't as successful as anticipated, a drop into League One, where he previously enjoyed the best years of his career, could be what’s needed after an injury-plagued year.

Fred Onyedinma Wycombe Wanderers All-time stats, as per TransferMarkt Appearances 114 Goals 23 Assists 10 Minutes played 7,290 Game-winning goals 7 Most goals in a single match 2 (x4) Most assists in a single match 2 (x1)

A return to Adams Park could be the best option for the former Hatter, as he knows the club inside-out. Having worked with Bloomfield during his playing career, Onyedinma already has a good relationship with the Wanderers boss. Influential players such as Jack Grimmer and Ryan Tafazolli also remain from his previous stint in Buckinghamshire, which will make settling in a lot easier.

Bloomfield likes to sign versatile players, and the Millwall Academy graduate fits the bill. During his most recent spell at Wycombe, the natural left-winger was deployed as a right-wing-back by Gareth Ainsworth. This proved to be a stroke of genius from Ainsworth, as the 27-year-old excelled in his new position, almost lifting the Chairboys out of the relegation zone.

Wycombe’s attack seems to be in a very strong place ahead of the new season, and Bloomfield is going to have some serious selection headaches with what he’s already got. With Wanderers opting to use a back four rather than wing-backs, it would be likely that the Lagos-born forward would go back to his roots, playing as a left-winger.

Familiar surroundings could help Onyedinma get back on track

Kieran Sadlier and Beryly Lubala are among the options currently hopeful of occupying that position come the first game of the season at Wrexham. Whilst both are more than good enough to perform well in League One, the former Premier League star has proved over multiple seasons that he can be a standout in the third tier.

Going back to a club where he knows he can perform well will be a massive boost in confidence for the attacker, as he’s spent a frustrating few years at Kenilworth Road due to injuries. Championship clubs will be reluctant to sign the former Millwall forward, due to his recent injury and subsequent lack of match minutes over the last two seasons.

This is where a League One club could take a punt. There is a proven Championship quality player available for free, it’s just reliant on him keeping injury-free. For some clubs, the risk would be too high, as Onyedinma’s wage demands could be too expensive.

That’s why a Wycombe makes the most sense. The Chairboys are now under new ownership, and whilst they aren’t able to pump in endless money, they are in a secure enough position to complete this deal. This will be in the back of the 27-year-old’s mind whilst evaluating his future.

Knowing that the trajectory of the club aligns with his ambitions, it could be a match made in heaven. Going back to a club that has had the most success from Fred in the past and the fans loved him could restore his confidence and get his career back on track after a tough few seasons.