Summary Woodhouse shines at Aldershot Town after successful National League loans - developing into a future star for Wycombe.

Progress as a versatile player in midfield or defence indicates potential for success in the modern game.

Demonstrates exceptional skill with his performance in the second match for Shots, hinting at a bright future ahead.

Wycombe Wanderers defender, Luca Woodhouse, attracted some attention last week after he won Player of the Match in only his second game for Aldershot Town.

The youngster arrived at Adams Park in 2022, putting pen to paper on a development squad deal following a successful trial. Since then, he hasn't made a single league appearance for the Chairboys, as he enters his third year at the club.

However, recent progress made by the 20-year-old has shown that he could be the next breakout star for the Buckinghamshire club. Woodhouse spent the first half of the season on loan at Dagenham and Redbridge, before switching to Aldershot Town in January.

In just his second game for the National League side, the defender picked up a goal and an assist in a 2-2 draw with Tamworth, in what was only his second match for the Shots.

Woodhouse showing strong progress with National League loans

Not much was known about the defender when he arrived from Tonbridge Angels in 2022, as Chairboys supporters cited him as one to keep an eye on for the future. A versatile player capable of playing in the midfield or defence, Woodhouse has a lot going for him to make him a success in the modern game.

His first loan came in the same season he joined the Blues, heading to Slough Town in the National League South. Woodhouse had already briefly tested himself at the level, so it seemed like a smart move for the 20-year-old.

Luca Woodhouse - Career history (Transfermarkt) Club Division Years Apps Goals Assists Aldershot Town National League 2025 2 1 1 Dag & Red National League 2024 14 1 0 Banbury United National League North 2024 14 0 0 Worthing National League South 2023 3 0 0 Slough Town National League South 2022-23 12 0 0 Wycombe Wanderers League One 2022-present 0 0 0 Tonbridge Angels National League South 2020-22 3 0 0 *League stats only - Accurate as of 31 Jan 2025

After gaining some experience with the Rebels, Woodhouse linked up with Worthing and Banbury United the following season, playing 17 times between the two clubs. With plenty of sixth-tier experience under his belt, it was time to take the next step-up.

He joined Dagenham and Redbridge in the National League for the first-half of this season, playing 16 times in all competitions. Following this spell, he was then sent out on loan to Aldershot in January and started life at EBB Stadium very brightly, scoring and assisting on his home debut.

Woodhouse is looking to become the next Wycombe B Team success

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

Wycombe's B Team has produced some excellent talents during its short lifespan thus far. Players such as Anis Mehmeti have gone on to find success elsewhere, whilst Richard Kone and Jasper Pattenden are the latest crop of youngsters to assert themselves as first team regulars.

The B Team is still a huge part of Wycombe's future, despite the re-establishment of the club's academy last year. Exciting left-sided player Ryan Cole joined up with the young Chairboys in January, which certainly proved how integral the development squad will still be in this season of change.

Woodhouse is just one of many very exciting prospects at the club, and to be playing in the fifth tier consistently at just 20 is a testament to his ability. The progress the defender has made over the last few seasons has been excellent, and a great start to life at Aldershot bodes well for the future.

With all the eyes on the success of the first team at the moment, Woodhouse's development has gone slightly under the radar. The 20-year-old now has a great opportunity to build on a strong start in Hampshire and hopefully become the next breakthrough star at Adams Park.