League One side Reading look set for a takeover.

According to The Telegraph, a sale could be completed within the next week, which is great news for a club that has endured major turbulence in the past year or two.

The Royals have been deducted 18 points in the past three years, with their second six-point deduction causing their relegation to the third tier of English football.

Had they avoided this sanction, they would have finished above the dotted line and consigned Cardiff City to relegation.

But they now find themselves in the third tier and battled relegation last term as well, with off-field issues hampering the Royals' chances of being successful during the 2023/24 campaign.

A takeover in the next week could allow them to make some much-needed additions ahead of the new season though - and a change of ownership would be a major boost for everyone connected to the football club.

That will boost morale within the players' camp and that can only help the Berkshire side's on-field performances.

A sale won't solve all of the club's issues straight away, with plenty needing to be sorted out once prospective owner Rob Couhig and his team get the green light to take charge.

However, a takeover would be a massive step forward.

Joe Jacobson set to be appointed Reading FC CEO

According to the Reading Chronicle, Joe Jacobson is set to be appointed the club's CEO when a takeover is complete.

It has been reported by the same outlet that he has made multiple visits to Select Car Leasing Stadium in recent times, along with Couhig, as the pair prepare to take on key roles in Berkshire.

This news of Jacobson's potential appointment has come as a surprise, considering he hasn't had a role behind the scenes before and has only just been released by Wycombe.

He would be taking on a very important job if he ends up being named CEO, with the club needing to be rebuilt following the Dai Yongge era.

Joe Jacobson could be a better Reading FC CEO than Dayong Pang

Looking at how Dayong Pang has faired during his time in Berkshire, many footballing figures would back themselves to be an upgrade if they succeeded him.

To his credit, Pang met with supporters back in December, but he hasn't engaged with fans enough during his time at the club and he has overseen years of turbulence.

A lot of Royals fans will be glad to see the back of him when a takeover is finally completed.

And with this in mind, his successor, whoever they may be, will be welcomed with open arms.

That can only be a good thing for Jacobson, who will need all the support he can get, considering this will be his first role behind the scenes.

Some fans have expressed concerns about the 37-year-old's lack of experience, but there are a number of reasons why he could be a good appointment.

Firstly, it would be difficult to see Couhig not taking a hands-on role during the early stages of his time in charge, with plenty of on-field and off-field issues needing to be sorted.

Having Jacobson alongside him, as a person he knows well, can only be a good thing, with the pair likely to agree on what needs to be done to get the club in a better place in the short term.

The appointment of the 37-year-old would also mean another footballing figure on the board, which is a real plus, and he knows the EFL very well following an exceptional playing career.

Joe Jacobson's career (appearances in all competitions) Club Appearances Wycombe Wanderers 400 Shrewsbury Town 119 Bristol Rovers 84 Accrington Stanley 35 Oldham Athletic 16 Cardiff City 3

With the player knowing the English third tier like the back of his hand and winning promotion from this level before, he could use his experience to be a real asset at the SCL Stadium.

He could also build a good relationship with the Berkshire side's fanbase and despite his inexperience, the former Chairboy could be an excellent CEO.