Wycombe Wanderers made ten new senior signings in the January transfer window, showing their keenness to maintain a promotion charge in the second half of the season.

Many on the outside looking in seemed to think that Wycombe would be picked apart in the window, but that wasn’t the case. Despite key players Aaron Morley and Caleb Taylor being recalled in the opening few days of the month, then Matt Bloomfield leaving for Luton Town, Wanderers were able to retain key players such as Joe Low and Richard Kone.

Having fended off bids from Championship sides for both of these players, the Chairboys also managed to bring Taylor back on loan, so when all was said and done, Morley was the only key loss from the squad in January.

Wycombe Wanderers - January signings 2025 (Transfermarkt) Player Position Club bought from Age Fee (£) M. Westergaard CM FF Viborg 26 840k A. Hagelskjaer CB Molde 27 500k A. Lowry AM Rangers 21 Undisc J. Berry LM Chesterfield 24 Undisc F. Back RB Nottingham Forest 22 Undisc W. Norris GK Portsmouth 31 Free S. Bradley CB Derby County 33 Loan A. Reach LB Unattached 32 Free C. Taylor CB West Bromwich Albion 22 Loan X. Simons DM Hull City 21 Loan *Fees are reported

Additionally, Wanderers added some quality depth to their promotion-pushing squad. Some big-money additions from Denmark, such as Anders Hagelskjaer and Magnus Westergaard have excited supporters, with experienced names like Adam Reach and Will Norris coming through the door on deadline day.

Despite the huge excitement of this window, Wycombe will be keen to ensure that the quantity of signings doesn’t affect the product on the pitch, ultimately hurting their challenge to Birmingham City and Wrexham.

Wycombe Wanderers made a huge statement in January transfer window

New head coach Mike Dodds will certainly have plenty of headaches when it comes to team selection after a flurry of business from Wycombe in the January window.

The new-look Chairboys squad is brimming with talent, following a hectic month of change at Adams Park. However, whilst departures were expected, the Blues have come out of the window a lot stronger than they entered it. This is thanks to the hard work of Dan Rice, who’s had an incredibly busy month, having to sign players and hunt for a new head coach.

As expected, Birmingham and Wrexham spent big in the market to ensure they kept the pressure up in the promotion race. However, the level of business done by Wycombe has proven that the Buckinghamshire club aren’t there just to make up the numbers. The two Danish signings reportedly eclipsed anything the club had previously spent on players, which is a massive statement of intent from the ownership.

The promotion race in the second half of the campaign is going to be seriously interesting. With big money being spent by the top four, and a change in the dugout at Adams Park, the excitement is building around the top of League One. Crucially for Wycombe, they must ensure these big changes don’t impact the fight with Birmingham and Wrexham.

Busy window could have a big impact on Birmingham City, Wrexham battle

Having eclipsed their rivals in transfer activity, Wycombe will be hopeful that their new additions have the desired impact in the battle for automatic promotion. Making so many changes mid-season has the potential to make or break a season, and Wanderers will be hoping it’s the former.

Both Birmingham and Wrexham have added to their squad, but haven’t gone to the extent of their Buckinghamshire-based rivals. Not to mention, Wycombe have a new boss in the dugout, meaning there’s plenty of change to get used to for the promotion hopefuls.

League One promotion race Pos Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1 Birmingham City 27 19 6 2 27 63 2 Wycombe Wanderers 29 17 8 4 25 59 3 Wrexham AFC 29 16 7 6 18 55

It takes time for signings to integrate into a squad, and with ten through the door in January, there will be a rather long integration period for the new Blues. Whilst their two rivals will have to deal with this as well, it will be on a smaller scale as they didn’t do as much business.

With that in mind, Wycombe must ensure that the ten new additions don’t take too long to bed in. Whilst the signings will be a massive boost in the long-term, Wanderers will be well aware of the risk involved in making so many changes mid-season.

With the close nature of the promotion scrap, all points will be valuable come May, so hopefully the internally motivated squad will help these new additions settle in quickly.