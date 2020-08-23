Wycombe Wanderers identify ex-Manchester City man as transfer target

Wycombe Wanderers are in the running for ex-Manchester City goalkeeper Curtis Anderson.

The 19-year-old is a product of the City youth academy. He was a prominent member of the England youth sides from U16 to U19 level but with his City future looking uncertain, he opted for a move to the States ahead of last season.

He linked up with Charlotte Independence in the USL Championship and would go on to make 10 league appearances for the club, and after that experience he could be set for a move back to England:

Wycombe. Going to take a look at keeper Curtis Anderson. Ex Man City. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 23, 2020

Journalist Alan Nixon claims that Wycombe are ‘going to take a look’ at Anderson, ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Wycombe are the surprise addition to the Championship going into next season. Their play-off heroics under long-term boss Gareth Ainsworth surprised everybody, but many are excited to see them in the second-tier next season.

They overcame a strong Oxford United side in the final, and have already added to their ranks with the signing of Uche Ikpeazu from Hearts this month.

Anderson would be a bit of gamble from Ainsworth given his inexperience. But his pedigree as a youth player with both City and England will give Ainsworth hope that Anderson has a lot of potential.

The verdict

Wycombe need to get some more bodies through the door before next month’s start date. Anderson looks a promising player but an unproven one at that, and if Ainsworth wants his side to avoid relegation in the coming season then he might need to look for a more experienced head in goal.