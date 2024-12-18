This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The Championship table makes for pretty bleak reading if you're a Cardiff City fan, with only two points keeping the Bluebirds off the foot of the table.

That could all change for the better or the worst as we enter a busy festive period of football, but at least now Omer Riza has been appointed as boss until the end of the season, Cardiff at least have a bit of continuity.

That's great, but what Cardiff need right now is results above anything, as they've now gone seven Championship games without a victory, with notable defeats against rivals Preston, QPR and Luton the most concerning results in that run.

It's clear something needs to change in South Wales, and quickly, which makes the timing of the January transfer window nearly perfect.

Scoring goals has been a particular issue for Cardiff City

We asked our FLW Cardiff fan pundit Jack Price where he feels his side need to improve in January and what would constitute a perfect window for the Bluebirds.

He said: "I think it's pretty clear the number one priority is going to be striker given the continuation of our struggles in front of goal.

"I think Richard Kone at Wycombe Wanderers would be a good bet. His stock is very high at the moment and he looks very promising.

"I think we should explore the Premier League loan market a bit more, and that could potentially bring us to someone like Jayden Danns or Deivid Washington on loan.

"We could definitely benefit from getting an attacking midfielder to provide some competition to Ruben Colwill.

"I don't think holding midfield is necessarily a problem position, but we do sometimes struggle to win the ball back in midfield and we need someone with more athleticism and tenacity.

"We really need a winger, someone who's quick and can take on full backs one-on-one.

"With that in mind, Louie Barry would be my dream signing, but I'm not sure how realistic that is, same with Kwame Poku at Peterborough.

"It's so difficult because the league position and state of the club is going to make it difficult to attract players."

Cardiff City's attacking stats make for bleak reading

Callum Robinson being Cardiff's top-scorer with five goals this season seems respectable, but the fact the next nearest scorer is on two goals shows just how reliant they've become on him.

No side in the league has scored fewer than the Bluebirds' 19 goals this season, and when you couple that with the fact they have one of the leakiest defences in the league, it's no surprise they find themselves in the position they do.

Cardiff City 24/25 Championship attacking stats Stat Number League rank xG 21.5 20th Big chances 23 23rd Big chances missed 18 23rd Touches in opposition box 409 18th

Strangely, Cardiff actually average the third-most shots on target per game in the Championship (4.6), but in near enough every other attacking metric they're among the worst in the league.

That's undoubtedly holding them back from climbing up the table, and it's an issue that if they don't fix in January, could well result in relegation.