Wycombe Wanderers have held talks with Randers FC manager Rasmus Bertelsen over the head coach position at Adams Park.

The Danish Superliga club have been in tremendous form this season, sitting third in the League with eight wins in 17 matches. The Horses will return to action in February when they take on FC København, but could they be without their manager?

Tipsbladet have revealed that League One promotion hopefuls Wycombe have held conversations with Randers boss Bertelsen about taking charge of the English club.

However, the Dane has maintained the stance that he wouldn't entertain the talks if he couldn't bring his assistant, Fatah Abdirahman, in as his right-hand man.

Wycombe Wanderers keen on Rasmus Bertelsen to take over from Matt Bloomfield

It's truly a new dawn for the Buckinghamshire outfit, as the new owners look to implement their stamp on the club. This has seen new avenues open, particularly in Scandinavia, where the Chairboys have purchased two players from this January.

Now, according to journalist Farzam Abolhosseini, Wycombe have 'fallen in love' with Randers head coach Bertelsen. The 41-year-old has guided his team to the top three in the Superliga, which has caught the eye of many potential suitors.

The English club have already held talks with the highly-rated coach over the vacancy at the club, but it looks unlikely that Bertelsen will be making the move to Adams Park at this current moment. One of the things he was adamant on was bringing Abdirahman as his assistant, if any deal is to happen.

The Randers coach recently addressed his future at the club, saying: "There is and has been interest from various places, but it is important for me to emphasize that I am happy to be at Randers and that it is not in the cards for me to leave the club in the short term."

Wycombe Wanderers may have to look elsewhere on Rasmus Bertelsen quickly

Since Matt Bloomfield departed last Tuesday, there have been no real concrete reports linking a manager to the job in Buckinghamshire until now. Whilst names have been thrown into the rumour mill, this is the first report linking a new coach to Wycombe.

Names such as Claus Norgaard and Dean Holden have been mentioned for the vacancy, but nothing has yet to materialise, and the former was ruled out of the race on Wednesday.

This news will come as a refreshing boost for supporters, as it shows the ownership's intention to identify the new head coach. Given Bloomfield's record as Wycombe boss, the new man will certainly have some big shoes to fill.

Matt Bloomfield - Wycombe Wanderers managerial record (PlaymakerStats) Matches Wins Draws Losses Scored Conceded PPG 108 52 24 32 162 125 1.65

We have already seen Wycombe dip their toe into the Danish market for players this month, which also fuelled speculation that the hunt for Bloomfield's success would be taking place in Scandinavia as well.

This speculation seems to have been proven correct with this new revelation, despite the reports suggesting a deal is unlikely.

Once again, data analysis has proven to be a key part of Wycombe's recruitment, which looks to have seen them identify a target abroad via this method. Even though no deal seems imminent, the latest report shows that the Blues are indeed looking overseas for their next head coach.