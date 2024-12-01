Wycombe Wanderers are eyeing a move for Charlton Athletic defender Lloyd Jones in January, according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

Jones, 29, has already played for plenty of EFL sides in his career. Having started at Plymouth Argyle, Jones was snapped up by Liverpool as a 15-year-old in 2011, but he didn't make the grade at Anfield despite turning professional with the Reds.

Jones spent time on loan at Cheltenham Town, Accrington Stanley, Blackpool, and Swindon Town before moving permanently to Luton Town in 2018, but he failed to make an impact at the Hatters. Instead, he signed permanently for Northampton Town in December 2020 after he spent time on loan at the Cobblers earlier on in the year.

His performances for Northampton saw Jones earn a move to Cambridge United of League One in 2021, who he appeared 69 times for in all competitions over the next two years, including winning the club's Player of the Year for the 2022/23 season as they narrowly avoided relegation.

Following his release from Cambridge, he then joined the Addicks on a two-year deal, which expires in the coming summer. Jones has been an important player when fit, racking up 47 appearances for Charlton over the last 18 months at the Valley.

It's not the first time Wycombe have been linked with the centre-back, with both the Chairboys and Peterborough United keen on his services during his final season with Cambridge.

Wycombe's long-term admiration may be about to step up in January, with Nixon stating via his Patreon that they want to sign the powerful defender for their promotion push.

The Chairboys are top of the league and fighting for automatic promotion this season. They are looking to make additions in January and hope to agree a deal with Charlton due to his expiring contract in the summer, which weakens the Addicks' hand in negotiations.

Charlton Athletic and Nathan Jones shouldn't be aiming to lose Lloyd Jones in January

Jones has emerged as a key figure at Charlton after joining from Cambridge, where he developed into one of League One's most reliable centre-backs. His time at Cambridge saw him thrive as a defensive leader, combining physicality with strong aerial ability.

These attributes have seamlessly transitioned into his game at Charlton, where he has become a rock at the back for Nathan Jones, and is a player who fits well into their style of play as a robust and aggressive centre-back.

Jones's leadership qualities shine through, helping to organise Charlton’s defence and ensure stability during tough matches. At 29, Jones is still in his prime and at his peak, and his experience makes him an invaluable asset for any side looking for promotion.

Charlton have designs on a play-off bid of their own, so they may be minded to hand him a new deal over selling him to Wycombe. If he can maintain fitness, then his performances could be vital in keeping the Addicks’ defensive unit solid and climbing the table.