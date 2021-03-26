Wycombe Wanderers exclusive: Leon Johnson discusses former side’s season and thoughts on the future

Wycombe Wanderers will hope to finish this season on a high after the international break.

Whether they can maintain their Championship status remains to be seen but even if they go down they’ll aim to build momentum now to start brightly in League One.

Whilst we wait to see how they do, Football League World exclusively caught up with former Wycombe man Leon Johnson to discuss the season and look ahead to the future…

What have you made of Wycombe’s season so far?

“It’s been okay. Staying up was always going to be an unbelievable achievement for them and they’re still in it. If they can get a few more wins under their belt and get back-to-back wins it can all change.

“When it comes to budgets and what-not they’ve come up from League One and they’re competing in a very, very tough division and with clubs that have got big budgets and they’re competitive every week and that’s all they could have asked for.”

In terms of individual players, who’s impressed you most for Wycombe this season?

“Whenever I’ve seen them I’ve been impressed with Dominic Gape in midfield, he’s played really well. Anthony Stewart at centre-half has put in some solid performances and played very well too.

“I think the whole squad has shown at times that they are capable of playing at this level it’s just been difficult as a squad as they’ve struggled to score goals.

“Defensively they have been quite solid with the way they set-up and they’re very well organised but I feel at the other end they’ve needed a bit more.

“To go and get goal-scorer, though, there’s crazy wages at this level on £30k, £40k, £50k-a-week, so it’s difficult to compete with other clubs in terms of getting signings.

“But, they’re still there, they’re competitive and in most games when they’ve lost it’s been by the odd goal. They’ve got good lads and good characters that will give their all every week.”

How big a miss have the fans been this season?

“The fans are always going to be missed by the lads and they could have possibly picked up more points at home if the fans were in the stadium and they might have pushed on.

“I think everyone is missing fans, to be honest, across the board, though, and it’ll be good once they’re all allowed back in the stadium.”

What do you make of Gareth Ainsworth’s work and his regular links with other jobs?

“He’s got a couple of promotions on his CV now and worked up the leagues with Wycombe and when you’ve got that you are going to be linked with other jobs.

“If the opportunity does come around he might feel he wants to take a chance or he might still feel he wants to stay at Wycombe.

“When you’ve got two promotions on your CV and you take a club like Wycombe from League Two to the Championship you are going to have interest and it just remains to be seen, if there is serious interest, if a club makes an offer and see what he decides.”

Can Wycombe establish themselves in the Championship in the long-run?

“They’ve obviously got American owners and sometimes it comes down to finances which play a big part and if they do want to be an established Championship club they are going to have to increase their budget by double at least to try and attract the right players to boost the squad and make it stronger.

“I don’t think you can become an established Championship club on the budget that they are on at the moment but if they have those aspirations they’re going to have to invest heavily in the squad and keep the best players they’ve got at the moment to build.”