January is already proving to be a key month for Wycombe Wanderers, as the squad that has given Birmingham City a run for their money is drawing interest in their players.

With Aaron Morley and Caleb Taylor being recalled last week, the Chairboys had two huge holes opened up in the squad just two days into January.

Defender Joe Low has also been the subject of constant speculation, as Swansea City, Preston North End, and Plymouth Argyle are reportedly chasing the Welshman's signature.

However, the Blues have been busy already, completing two deals in the first full week of the window. Veteran defender Sonny Bradley arrived on loan from Derby County on Monday, and was followed through the door by another left-footed centre-back three days later.

Anders Hagelskjær arrived for a reported club-record fee, bringing Champions League experience to the League One promotion-chasers.

Despite these impressive additions, plenty of work still needs to be done to ensure Wycombe can maintain their promotion push after the window slams shut on February 3rd.

We've highlighted two deals that could benefit the Buckinghamshire club, with one incoming and one outgoing. Taking into well-covered account areas and those that could use reinforcements, these are the two deals we'd suggest the Blues should get done in the next week.

In: Jamie Jellis

Walsall - 23 years old - Central midfielder

Another man who has fuelled speculation as of late is Walsall star, Jamie Jellis. Football League World exclusively revealed last week that the Saddlers had turned down two bids from unnamed League One clubs for the non-league import.

His future was cast into doubt recently though, as Football League World once again exclusively reported that the 23-year-old had turned down a new contract with the League Two leaders, although Walsall have a one-year option that they can trigger. Plenty of third-tier clubs will be monitoring the situation, and Wycombe should take action to secure his services.

It was evident on Tuesday evening that the promotion-chasers missed Morley's incisive passing in the middle of the park, as they produced a pretty lacklustre performance in a promotion six-pointer against Huddersfield Town.

With Bolton playing hardball and not budging on the fee they demanded for Morley, the Chairboys could begin to look elsewhere for a replacement.

Jamie Jellis v Aaron Morley - Stat comparison (Fotmob) Player Matches Goals Assists Pass accuracy (%) Chances created Tackles won (%) Recoveries J. Jellis 21 3 1 72.8% 16 84.8% 99 A. Morley 20 3 4 78.7% 25 68.2% 82 *League stats only - as of January 09, 2025

Both players bolster similar passing accuracy, with Jellis having 72.8% in comparison to 78.7% for Morley. Defensively, the former excels over the latter, winning 84.8% of tackles won in comparison to 68.2%.

Jellis also trumps the ex-Wanderers loanee with more interceptions, recoveries, and possession wins in the final third. With his contract up in the summer, it seems likely that the South Bucks side could sign him for much cheaper than Morley.

One factor to consider is that Jellis is familiar with the Wycombe area, having been born in Aylesbury and beginning his football career at Aylesbury United. This could potentially play a part in the youngster's decision, should the Chairboys come calling.

Out: Ryan Tafazolli

Centre-back - 33 years old

Once one of the first names on the teamsheet under Gareth Ainsworth, Ryan Tafazolli has become a forgotten man at Adams Park this season. The 33-year-old has made just a single league appearance, in which he was substituted off with an injury.

Sadly, injuries have been a common occurrence for the towering defender over recent years, which has seen his game time limited. With the additions of Bradley and Hagelskjær, Tafazolli has fallen even further down the pecking order. It's a real shame to see, as the ex-Hull City man is a very popular figure around HP12.

It looks highly unlikely that minutes will come Tafazolli's way in the second half of the season, so the Chairboys could look to get their number six off the books.

The defender will likely be out of contract in the summer, which means it's highly unlikely any sort of fee would be involved. We've seen out of favour Jason McCarthy agree to mutually terminate his contract, and that could happen again here.

It's a sensible move for both parties, as it allows Tafazolli to seek a new challenge elsewhere, whilst Wycombe can utilise the freed-up wages and squad spot to strengthen further. Similarly to McCarthy, Tafazolli has been an incredible servant to the club but found himself struggling for game time amid new signings.

The veteran centre-half would be a superb pick-up for any lower League One or League Two clubs. Maybe a potential reunion with former boss Ainsworth at Shrewsbury Town could be on the cards.