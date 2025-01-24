Summary Two big developments at Wycombe could end hopes of Morley return.

Morley has settled back into life at Bolton post-return.

Future uncertainty looms as Bolton hunt for a new manager to replace Evatt.

Two recent developments at Wycombe Wanderers may have brought the Aaron Morley transfer saga to a close, as supporters continue to wonder whether the popular midfielder will return this month.

The 24-year-old joined the Blues towards the end of the summer transfer window, on an initial season-long loan deal. Bolton Wanderers were keen to get Morley some match minutes, as he'd fallen out of favour under Ian Evatt.

After flourishing for the Chairboys, he was recalled in January and thrust straight back into the Bolton squad. A price-tag was put on the Bury-born man's head by Evatt, which Wycombe have yet to match.

However, since his return to Lancashire, Matt Bloomfield has departed Adams Park and the Chairboys have spent big money on another midfielder, Magnus Westergaaard. With these two developments in mind, could this be the end of the Morley saga?

Big developments could end hopes of Morley return

Speculation on social media goes through the roof when Wycombe announce a new signing, as fans cling to hope that the vacant number 28 shirt isn't taken by another player. As of yet, that shirt number is still unassigned, even after five new additions to the squad.

However, despite all the fun and games on social media, two big developments that have recently occurred at the Buckinghamshire side could have an impact on whether Morley returns to Adams Park.

Firstly, the departure of Bloomfield for Luton Town may play its part in the 24-year-old's future. The former Wycombe gaffer was a massive fan of Morley, admitting that he would explore any options to bring the midfielder back. But now someone else will be taking the hotseat in the home dugout. The new boss might have other targets that they'd rather pursue or suit their style of play better.

Another factor in a deal not being explored could be the signing of Westergaard from Viborg. The box-to-box midfielder arrived in HP12 last week for a reported club-record fee, and is expected to be a key player for the new-look Wanderers side. With places in the squad running thin and more additions expected, there may not be room for Morley to return, or be guaranteed enough minutes.

Morley has turned a new page with Bolton since return

Since returning to Bolton, the midfielder has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Trotters, and unsurprisingly so. However, big news that came out of the former Premier League side this week was the sacking of Evatt, following a home defeat to Charlton.

This could also have implications on Morley's future, as the new Bolton manager might be unwilling to sell the playmaker. Whilst Evatt was keen to retain him, the ex-Trotters boss did set out a valuation that the Lancashire club would deem acceptable, should their Buckinghamshire rivals wish to make the deal permanent. This could be totally different for the new manager though, as he may view Morley as untouchable.

Aaron Morley - League One Stats 2024-25 (As Per Fotmob) Apps Starts Goal Assists Pass accuracy (%) Chances created Duels won (%) Recoveries 23 22 3 4 79.5 33 60 98 *Accurate as of 23 Jan 2025

In a recent interview with The Bolton News, Morley sounded ready to turn a fresh page in his career with Bolton: “I think I’ve got back to my old self.

“At the start of the season I wasn’t in the team, I needed to go out and play every week and that’s what Wycombe gave me.

“I’m not a different player now but I feel back to how I was when I first came here. I think I’m a better player.

“The fans have really helped. When you see everything online and people really wanted me back, then going straight in against Exeter and scoring against them twice in three days for two clubs, it was all a bit weird.

“But I am back now, and I want to help the team to be successful.”

It's unknown whether Wycombe will come back in for the 24-year-old in the next two weeks, but with the two recent developments at the club, rumours seem to have quietened down, perhaps for good.