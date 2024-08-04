Highlights Skura impressed in a loan spell at Ebbsfleet, showcasing his skills and potential.

Matt Bloomfield could have another rising star on his hands. Defender Declan Skura enjoyed a successful loan spell at Ebbsfleet United last season, and could be on the verge of breaking into the Wycombe Wanderers first-team.

A product of Chelsea and Reading's youth academies, he joined up with the Chairboys in February 2023, after impressing Gareth Ainsworth and Sam Grace in a 4-0 victory over Woking.

Having played 28 times for former club Kingstonian over two seasons in the Isthmian League Premier Division, the defender seized his opportunity on trial at Wycombe. After a year of development, including a successful loan to Ebbsfleet, many are touting Skura to break into the first-team this season.

Making the most of the EFL Trophy and Ebbsfleet loan

The 22-year-old made his Chairboys debut in September 2023, which was a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace Under-21's in the EFL Trophy. The young Eagles side gave Wycombe a good run for their money, which allowed Skura to show off his defensive prowess to fans for the first time.

The defender instantly caught the eye, with many comparing him as a similar type of player to previous B Team graduate, Chris Forino. His composure playing out from the back, as well as pace, physical presence and aerial ability had plenty of Wanderers fans questioning whether the former Chelsea man could be the next breakout star.

Another 90 minutes and a clean-sheet came against a strong League One side in Stevenage, which begged the question of whether Skura could make the step into league action. These performances also put the young central defender in the shop window for a potential loan in January.

He featured just once more for the Chairboys in the Trophy, with another victory to hand. Skura joined National League strugglers, Ebbsfleet, on loan until the end of the season.

It was a very successful loan spell, as the defender helped the Fleet miraculously avoid relegation on the last day of the season. A draw at Boreham Wood was enough to keep the Kent-based outfit in the top flight of non-league football, but Skura was forced off in the first-half thanks to a groin injury.

Described as a key figure in Danny Searle's men turning their season around, the former Kingstonian man returned to his parent club this summer full of confidence.

Skura should use Forino as an example of his first-team breakthrough

Declan Skura Ebbsfleet United stats, As per FotMob Appearances 17 Goals 0 Yellow Cards 3 Goal conceded 20 Clean sheets 6

Having featured in plenty of pre-season action so far, it remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old will remain at Wycombe this season and fight for his place, or go on loan again to develop further.

With plenty of minutes to boot against the likes of Colchester United and Chelsea in pre-season, it would be a fair assumption to think that the 2002-born will be in and around the first-team. However, with Wycombe strongly linked with a move for Feyenoord centre-back Antef Tsoungui, this could push Skura further down the pecking order.

One boost to the defender's chances is the departure of B Team star Forino to Bolton Wanderers. Whilst Alex Hartridge has been brought in from Exeter City to fill the gap left by the Saint-Lucian, the Chairboys still find themselves with only four senior central defenders in the squad.

If no new defensive reinforcements are signed, Ryan Tafazolli has proved to be slightly injury-prone over the last couple of seasons. This could provide Skura with a chance to show what he can do if there comes a time to step in.

Forino is an example that Skura should follow. Having been patient, the opportunity finally came in the FA Cup, where the defender played out a great performance against Hartlepool United. Wycombe's newest B Team graduate should look at this and look to take his opportunity where it comes.

The performance against Hartlepool really put Forino in contention for a first-team spot, which would come later on in the season. If Skura follows suit with a performance in a domestic cup, it could be a similar story to that of the recent departure.

The defender would've caught his manager's attention thanks to his excellent loan at Ebbsfleet, and with plenty of solid performances in pre-season under his belt, Bloomfield could be convinced that he doesn't need to sign another centre-back.