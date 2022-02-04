Wycombe Wanderers chairman speaks out over Derby County claim

Wycombe Wanderers’ chairman Rob Couhig has spoken out over the EFL’s recent statement regarding Derby County.

Wycombe have a compensation claim over the Rams, as do Middlesbrough, after the club were alleged to be in breach of the financial regulations.

On Thursday evening, the EFL released a statement calling for the three club to enter into collaborative negotiations to resolve their issues, to help Derby secure their long-term future.

“Since last Nov, we have asked Administrators for meeting to conduct good faith negotiations to resolve issue between two clubs. Despite repeated requests, we have never heard a word from them,” said Couhig, via Simon Stone on Twitter.

“Perhaps, now that the request has come from the EFL, they will finally agree to meet and try to come to a responsible commercial solution. As soon as I am told when and where the mediation will take place, I will fly back to the UK and personally attend.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Wycombe Wanderers signed these 28

1 of 28 Dominic Gape Fulham Leicester Southampton Wolves

Derby entered into administration in September and have been looking for a new owner ever since.

It is believed three formal bids are on the table for the club, but administrators Quantuma also need to resolve this issue before moving forward with the club’s takeover.

Former Derby owner Mel Morris also still holds the ownership of the Pride Park Stadium that the club host their matches in, which also is an issue that needs to be resolved.

Derby received a 21-point penalty for going into administration, which has left them fighting for survival in the Championship.

Despite that, Wayne Rooney’s side are only seven points adrift of safety and 23rd in the table.

The Verdict

Wycombe will want to finally find out what is even happening with the Derby County situation.

Middlesbrough are also no doubt hugely frustrated by this situation as well.

Quantuma also needs to get through this issue quickly so that they can sort out the takeover of the club.

Derby is running out of time before the club face the threat of liquidation so a quick resolution is now needed.