Wycombe Wanderers cast eye over 20-year-old

Vince Harper is currently on trial at Wycombe Wanderers having been unsuccessful at Cheltenham Town, Jon Palmer revealed on GloucestershireLive today.

After three pre-season friendlies for The Robins, Michael Duff deemed the 20-year-old not worthy of a place in the squad despite reiterating that he is of Football League standard.

The Northern Irishman was not short of praise, however, with an appreciation for Harper’s situation: “You can see his obvious attributes and he has his detriments, but they all have, with respect because we are League One players.”

The Bristol City academy graduate has had loan spells with Gloucester City, Weston-super-Mare and Bath City in recent years but is persistent in his pursuit of a Football League club, joining up with Gareth Ainsworth’s squad.

Harper must show Ainsworth that he has the ability to compete with dead ball specialist Joe Jacobson and versatile left sider Jordan Obita, where he was not successful at Cheltenham.

Left wing back Chris Hussey has been a crucial cog in Duff’s Cheltenham engine in the last few years suggesting it could have been the wrong club at the wrong time for the 20-year-old to trial with.

Jacobson will have an immensely strong relationship with Ainsworth at Wycombe but the gaffer is more known for giving younger players a chance, pulling off a remarkable fairytale by taking Wanderers to promotion to the Championship in 2019/20 with one of, if not, the smallest budgets in the third tier.

The Verdict

The ambition and belief is clear to see from Harper’s actions, pushing for a Football League club so close to the season beginning, when it would seem he could walk into an accomplished non-league side.

Gareth Ainsworth dares to dream and holds the endeavour and desire of players very highly, Harper could strike the right note at Adams Park and join their bid to earn promotion back to the second tier at the first time of asking. Look out for the left back when Wycombe host Leicester City on Wednesday evening.

