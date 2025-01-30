Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has backed Wycombe Wanderers to retain star striker Richard Kone beyond the mid-season transfer window, with a number of bids from Luton Town having been rejected.

The Chairboys have emerged as shock automatic promotion contenders from League One this season. Despite the division bearing sides with mammoth budgets such as Birmingham City and Wrexham, Wycombe are very much in contention to return automatically to the Championship alongside Chris Davies' big-spending Blues, whom they are just two points behind.

Second-placed Wycombe extended their advantage over Wrexham in third to six points with a 2-1 midweek victory over Barnsley, led by Kone's two second-half strikes. The 21-year-old added his 15th and 16th goals of the league campaign in what has been a stunning breakout season, establishing himself among the EFL's hottest properties.

Richard Kone's career stats via FotMob, as of January 30 Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Wycombe Wanderers 21 4 4 2024/25 Wycombe Wanderers 37 19 2

Matt Bloomfield's Luton have been intent on brokering a deal for Kone. Football League World has learned of strong interest from the Hatters in Kone's signature over the last month and most recently, after breaking various stories surrounding the saga, FLW exclusively revealed the submission of a £6 million bid by the Championship strugglers earlier this week.

FLW then reported Wycombe's stance on an exit, with the Chairboys reluctant to part ways with Kone despite receiving lucrative offers for his services.

Wycombe Wanderers backed by Carlton Palmer to retain Richard Kone amid Luton Town's £6m bid

Palmer has praised Wycombe's top-brass for keeping their nerve and resisting a sale for what would represent an incredibly-appeasing sum at third-tier level, and as such now believes he will remain a Chairboys player following the conclusion of the window on Monday.

"Great news for Wycombe Wanderers fans, and they'll be hoping the hierarchy keep their nerve and stick to their guns," Palmer exclusively told FLW.

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

"They've rejected a £6 million bid from Luton Town for their star striker Richard Kone. Am I surprised that Wycombe have rejected a bid of this size? Absolutely not.

"Wycombe sit second in League One, they're six points ahead of Wrexham in an automatic spot, they could be playing in the Championship next season. It's late in the window, time would be running out to get a replacement and the 21-year-old has been absolutely sensational, he scored twice against Barnsley to extend their gap to six points, 16 goals in 28 matches in League One.

"Of course, Matt Bloomfield knows all about him.

"I can see why he wants the striker because Luton are the fourth-lowest scorers in the division, Kone is Wycombe's star player but he signed a contract extension in 2024 but so he's under contract until 2026.

"I cannot see Wycombe parting company with him unless it's a ridiculous offer, and if they're in the position they're in and he's still only 21, his fee is only going to go up and up.

"There's no need for Wycombe to cash in right now unless Luton come back with a ridiculous offer, but even then, it's difficult for them to bring in a replacement to score goals.

"I think it's as we stand, he remains a Wycombe player when the transfer window is shut."

Luton Town are continuing to try for Wycombe Wanderers' Richard Kone

After speaking with Palmer, it was confirmed via Sky Sports' Transfer Centre that Luton have made a fourth bid for Kone, which is worth a potential £7 million at an upfront cost of £4 million, supplemented by a further £3 million in potential add-on clauses.

It's said Wycombe are now considering Luton's latest offer, although that's not to say they will sanction a sale.

Wycombe have outlined their stance in no uncertain terms across this month, though now with a higher offer on the table, it will be interesting to see whether they continue to hold their nerve.