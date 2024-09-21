Wycombe Wanderers beat Cambridge United 2-1 at Adams Park on Saturday afternoon, thanks to a late goal from Cameron Humphreys.

The game brought instant action, as James Gibbons needlessly hammered the ball against the back of Daniel Udoh's head. This would result in the Wycombe attacker being withdrawn for Kieran Sadlier early on.

Garath McCleary opened the scoring eight minutes in, beating the offside trap and stroking the ball home with the assistance of the post. The way the game started looked like there was only going to be one winner.

However, the visitors unexpectedly got back on terms when Dan Nlundulu outmusculed Caleb Taylor and fired past Franco Ravizzoli.

The game became very bitty, with tackles flying in left, right, and center. Both teams looked to break the deadlock but neither came close as the curtain fell on the first half.

Wycombe nearly started the second half in similar fashion to how they started the first. Substitute Sadlier's deflected shot clipped the underside of the crossbar. The Chairboys dominated the opening ten minutes of the second 45, looking for a way to restore their advantage.

Referee Scott Oldham wasn't keen on reaching for his pockets at all this afternoon, with the visitors getting away with some cynical fouls which should've warranted a card.

Vincente Reyes was a busy man, having to pull out numerous saves to keep his team on level terms. The hosts continued to try to force the openings though, as corner after corner came in.

Garry Monk rolled the dice by introducing Dan Barton and Jordan Cousins, Beryly Lubala replaced Kone for Wycombe.

Lubala should've scored with his first touch, as Scowen's cutback found the Congolese striker unmarked. Uncharacteristically, the man who scored four goals on Tuesday night blazed over from close range.

The lack of attacking options on the Wycombe bench due to the early introduction of Sadlier hurt the Blues, as the fresh sets of legs would've really been useful as the Chairboys chased the breakthrough.

Reyes produced another excellent save to deny Lubala's acrobatic effort from yards out. Cambridge were digging in superbly to preserve a point.

With five minutes to go, Adams Park was on its feet celebrating what looked like the winner. Ipswich Town loanee Humphreys picked up the ball on the edge of the box. He composed himself and fired a powerful drive past Reyes. Two league goals in two Adams Park appearances for the young midfielder.

Hearts were in mouths as Danny Andrews flashed a corner across goal, with it begging for a touch to equalize. Fortunately for Wycombe, there was nobody there to touch it home.

The full-time whistle went, making Matt Bloomfield's men unbeaten in their last four in the league, whilst shooting up to ninth in the table. The misery for Cambridge continued, as they remained bottom with just a solitary point to their name.

Player ratings

Wycombe Wanderers

F. Ravizzoli - 6

J. Grimmer - 6

J. Low - 7

C. Taylor - 6

D. Harvie - 6

J. Scowen - 6

A. Morley - 7

C. Humphreys - 8 (Substituted with M. Butcher 90+2')

G. McCleary - 8

R. Kone - 6 (Substituted with B. Lubala 68')

D. Udoh - N/A (Substituted with K. Sadlier 20')

Substitutes

K. Sadlier - 6

B. Lubala - 5

M. Butcher - N/A

Cambridge United

V. Reyes - 8

J. Gibbons - 5

J. Okedina - 6

P. Digby - 6

Z. Ibsen Rossi - 6

D. Andrew - 6

K. Smith - 6

J. Brophy - 6 (Substituted for E. Kachunga 81')

E. Loneglo - 6 (Substituted for D. Barton 68')

S. Kaikai - 5 (Substituted for J. Cousins 68')

D. Nlundulu - 7 (Substituted for B. Njoku 81')

Substitutes

D. Barton - 6

J. Cousins - 6

E. Kachunga - 6

B. Njoku - 6