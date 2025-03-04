This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The transfer window may be closed, but that doesn't appear to have stopped Burnley making summer plans, with the Clarets keen on signing Wycombe Wanderers' Daniel Udoh.

The 28-year-old has been a firm part of the Chairboys' promotion bid and, according to Africa Foot, Scott Parker's side want to make him their player in the summer.

It is understood that the Clarets have already tabled an £850,000 offer, but with the transfer window closed, Mike Dodds' side are hesitant to initiate discussions amid their ongoing attempts to get into the Championship.

On a personal note, Udoh seems a strange choice from the Lancashire club. The Nigerian striker only signed a contract at Adams Park in the summer and has spent the majority of his career around the mid-reaches of League One with Shrewsbury Town.

Signing for Salop from AFC Telford in 2019, he did impress at the Croud Meadow, but 38 goals in 181 appearances is not a record that would convert well to the Championship. At Wycombe, he has found the net a further seven times, but the form of Richard Kone has largely kept him out of the starting XI.

This seems like an unusual decision if this interest is to be believed. However, if the Clarets stay in the Championship, he could prove to be a reliable backup option.

To get a Turf Moor point of view on the rumoured interest in Daniel Udoh, Football League World spoke to

Will Lancaster, who revealed that he isn't enthralled by the talk around Burnley signing the Nigerian striker.

"It would certainly be a weird transfer, one that I wouldn't have predicted," said Lancaster.

"He has spent the majority of his career in the lower leagues, and even when he signed for Crewe, he hadn't bagged double figures in non-league. It is not one that I would be thrilled with.

"He has had a few decent years at Shrewsbury, but nothing that stands out. He has moved to Wycombe, and although they are doing well this season, there is no Championship experience, especially for a side at the top end of the Championship in comparison to Plymouth or Oxford, where it would be a little bit more realistic. We are a side that has multi-million-pound players at the top of the league.

"It is an odd one, unless he would be prepared to be back-up at best and a fringe player – but I can't see him doing that at 28 years old. He will want game time, and he is doing well at the top end of League One this season.

"It isn't what we need this summer and even beyond if we don't secure promotion – especially not for close to £1 million."

Dan Udoh could be in the Championship with Wycombe

A factor that could cross Udoh's mind if he is offered a potential move to Burnley is that both teams could very well find themselves in the same division next season.

Wycombe have a strong chance of getting promoted to the Championship as they battle Wrexham and Stockport County for that second automatic spot.

League One Table (03/03/25) Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 32 35 76 2 Wycombe Wanderers 33 26 64 3 Wrexham 33 20 62 4 Stockport County 34 18 60

Burnley's situation is very similar, and while they have every chance of going up via the automatics or play-offs, should they fail to do so, the Chairboys could very well find themselves in the same division.

If that were the case, the striker would surely prefer to remain at Adams Park, where he is more likely to receive regular game time. Burnley supporters wouldn't begrudge him this either, as many would be hoping for a more prominent attacking option to be brought in this summer.