With plans to reform Wycombe Wanderers' Academy soon, many current B Team players will be champing to make their mark and graduate to the first team.

One of those is the summer signing from Brighton and Hove Albion, Brody Peart. The 18-year-old winger, who was a shining star in non-league with Basingstoke Town, could be in with a chance at making a big impression in his debut campaign.

Brighton snapped up the talented youngster last summer, having caught the eye with some impressive performances for boyhood club, Basingstoke. Having featured seven times in 2023-24 for the young Seagulls, including one appearance in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, the Basingstoke Academy product has now linked up with Matt Bloomfield's Wycombe.

Brody Peart a proud moment for Basingstoke

Stokes' most valuable asset has a deep-rooted history with the Hampshire-based club, as his Grandad is Kitman, his Grandma is on the Board, and his Aunty is the club's fixtures secretary. The Academy manager, Aaron Nicholson, knew right from the start that he had a special player on his hands. Before a training session in 2021, he approached first-team manager Dan Brownlie saying: "We've got one here."

Just months later, Nicholson was proved right, as the then 16-year-old made his debut for the first team in January 2022. Following two successful loan spells at Whitchurch and Tadley Calleva respectively, he would return to his parent club full of confidence. Peart bagged his first senior goal for the Stokes in November of the same year, which would prove to be a turning point in the young man's career. His manager, Brownlie, told the club website: "Something changed in him on that day. There was a lot of interest in Brody at that point. A snowball effect had gathered round his name, and we were being contacted by clubs left, right and centre."

Basingstoke went on to win the treble in 2022-23, taking the Isthmian League – South Central title, along with the North Hants Cup and the Hants Senior Cup. Impressively, the Stokes defeated a young AFC Bournemouth side at Fratton Park to secure the Hants Senior Cup, completing their treble. Peart featured 20 times for the club that season, scoring eight goals.

With plenty of clubs looking to land the hotshot's signature, it was Premier League Brighton who would get the deal over the line in July 2023. It was an extremely proud moment for everyone at Basingstoke, as one of their own was now on the books of a top-flight club.

The Seagulls are well known for their excellent scouting network, which has seen world-class talents such as Moises Caicedo unearthed, developed, and sold for a mouthwatering profit. This move was a no-brainer for the winger, as Brighton are highly regarded for developing young players. Coupled with the East Sussex club hosting European football for the first time in its 122-year history, joining the Seagulls was an attractive prospect for any young footballer.

The Stokes had initially failed to complete a contract because of an FA ruling, two years before the approach from the Seagulls. To make things worse for the Hampshire side, the Premier League Youth Development Rule 345 ordered Brighton not to pay Basingstoke any compensation, as the Stokes are not a licensed academy or a Premier League or EFL club.

After spending a year with Brighton's Under-21 team, Wycombe announced that the 18-year-old would join the club on July 1st, after leaving Brighton.

Confidence is the key to Peart's success

Brody Peart All-Time Basingstoke Town Stats, as per Basingstoke Town FC Appearances (Starts) 38 (15) Goals 9 Minutes 1429 Win percentage 73.68% Red cards 1

The Wycombe manager already has plenty of selection headaches to deal with, but Brody could force him to have another one. Whilst it will be tough to dislodge any of his senior teammates from the starting squad, the nine spots on the bench are always up for grabs. This could see the ex-Seagull become something of a secret weapon from the bench.

Substitutes have become a much bigger part of football since the rule allowing five per game was introduced in COVID-19. This could be where Peart makes his mark. The youngster possesses exceptionally quick feet and blistering pace, which could see him have a huge impact in the latter stages of matches.

If Bloomfield finds himself chasing a game or looking for a winner, he could throw a curveball at the opposition by introducing the young winger to help him run tired legs ragged. This will allow Peart to gain vital league experience, which will only further his development as a player.

From previous experience, the former Premier League man's confidence has and will continue to play a massive part in his success. Former manager Brownlie noticed the change in the young winger once he got off the mark for Stokes. His new club already have a good track record of helping young players develop, and it has been proven that players who've cut their teeth in non-league are more likely to succeed at Wycombe. Anis Mehmeti, Chris Forino, and Richard Kone are just a few names who have gone from non-league to the first team with the Chairboys.

Competition will always be tough at Adams Park, and the 18-year-old finds himself behind some excellent players in the pecking order. With chances in the league likely to be limited, Peart will look at the Bristol Street Motors Trophy as his best chance of making an impression.

The competition has mixed feelings with fans, some deeming it ‘pointless’. Both Premier League Under-21 teams and watered-down League One and Two teams as they compete through a northern and southern segregated group stage. The top two will then advance to the knockout rounds until the final two teams battle it out for the trophy at Wembley.

Despite its criticisms, one benefit of the competition is that it allows EFL clubs to give their younger players game time. This will be key for Peart, as not only will he get the chance to impress Bloomfield, but good performances could also put him in the shop window for a loan move, which would be very useful for the winger's development.

With lower attendances, less at stake and easier opponents, the former Basingstoke wonderkid won’t be thrown in at the deep end in the league, with the trophy allowing him to acclimatise to the EFL, subsequently growing his confidence.

Wycombe competition for places will be a stumbling block

Bloomfield will receive feedback from B Team manager Sam Grace, which will also help him with his decision on whether to feature Peart. His teammate, Kone, was slowly integrated into first-team action as an impact player from the bench. Now Kone is expected to start. Thanks to his rapid development, the Wanderers boss will be looking for a new impact player who can turn a game on its head.

This is where the summer addition could fit Bloomfield's jigsaw. Bringing on a hungry youngster who is keen to make an impression could add that extra bit of energy to Wycombe's attack. In nothing-to-lose scenarios, Peart has the chance to become the hero from the bench, which would only lift his confidence even higher.

Competition for places will be tough at Wycombe, especially in the front line. The Premier League import must compete with well-accomplished players such as Garath McCleary, Kieran Sadlier and Beryly Lubala just to name a few. This is why the youngster must bide his time, making the most of every opportunity that comes his way.

Considering that, Peart will look at the successful track record of young non-league players at Wycombe, knowing that every training session, cup match or practice match will be crucial to show what he can do. Senior football is an enormous step up from youth football, which some players take like a duck to water, while others struggle to adapt.

The winger must use all the chances he gets to adapt to the physical side of the senior game. Whilst his pace and skill will help beat defenders, there will be games against very physical opposition, especially in League One. Thankfully for Peart, he would've already experienced this at Basingstoke, when he was much younger.

This is why those who've had previous experience cutting their teeth in non-league, before joining Wycombe, tend to end up being more successful than those who've come straight from a Premiership academy, at least in Wycombe's case, of course.

Youth is looking to the way forward for the club nestled in the Chiltern Hills. New owner Mikheil Lomtadze has outlined his idea to build a world-class academy, which has also been confirmed via a recent job application posted on the club website, looking for a Kit & Equipment assistant. The tasks of the role would involve equipment and laundry service to all Academy teams, including U18 and U21. This confirms the Wanderers will be forming at least two new squads for the forthcoming season.

Whilst Peart will need to work hard if he wants to start, he must make the most of every opportunity Bloomfield affords him. With the bit between his teeth, the youngster's keenness to impress could leave the Chairboys manager with an unexpected trick up his sleeve.