League One clubs Bristol Rovers, Northampton Town and Shrewsbury Town are all considering a January window move for Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Matt Butcher, Football League World understands.

The 27-year-old has struggled for game time this season, starting just three league games for the Chairboys and spending a decent chunk of the 2024/25 campaign on the bench so far.

The likes of Tyreeq Bakinson, Luke Leahy and Aaron Morley have been able to keep him out of the starting lineup, and with the third-tier league leaders currently thriving, Matt Bloomfield hasn't needed to call upon Butcher.

Matt Butcher's 2024/25 campaign at Wycombe Wanderers Competition Appearances Starts League One 11 3 EFL Trophy 4 4 EFL Cup 3 3 FA Cup 2 2 (Figures correct as of December 17th, 2024)

He remains part of Bloomfield's plans, having been included in every matchday squad so far this season, but it's clear that he needs more game time in the league if he's to be a success at Adams Park.

The midfielder could find it difficult to win much game time between now and the end of the season - and that has seemingly put other clubs on alert ahead of the January transfer window.

Shrewsbury Town among League One sides keen on Matt Butcher

Butcher, who only joined the Chairboys in January earlier this year after having his contract terminated at Plymouth Argyle, could be on the move again in January.

Despite having his game time limited in the third tier, clubs remain keen on the player.

FLW understands managerless Bristol Rovers are one of the teams taking an interest in him.

Rovers are currently in a relegation battle, but so are Northampton and Shrewsbury, two other teams who have the 27-year-old on their radar ahead of the January window.

Ex-Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth, who's currently in charge of the Shrews, could use his contacts at Adams Park to try and get a deal over the line.

He will be looking to steal a march on the two other teams in this race, both of whom haven't got a permanent manager in place at this stage.

Matt Butcher may be keen to remain at Wycombe Wanderers

The player's stance on a move away from Buckinghamshire is unclear at this stage.

However, Butcher may be reluctant to move on from Adams Park already, considering he has spent less than a year at the club.

His game time in the league may be limited, but he's winning plenty of starts in cup competitions and looks destined to be involved in the FA Cup clash against Portsmouth on January 10th, if he can stay fit.

The Chairboys may not be prepared to let him go without a fight either.

He's still an important part of the squad, so interested teams may find it tricky to secure a deal next month.