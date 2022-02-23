Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth makes bold Wigan Athletic claim

Wigan Athletic have been sensational in League One so far this year, storming into the promotion places and looking good whilst doing so.

After another solid victory against Wycombe last night – a side with firm play-off ambitions of their own – they are now sitting in second place, three points clear of MK Dons and with games in hand. Now, rival boss Gareth Ainsworth has heaped the praise on the Latics claiming to Wigan Today that they are ‘the best team in the league.’

Leam Richardson’s side have certainly been hard to beat this year, picking up plenty of solid results and beating some of the bigger teams in the division. There is every chance that come the end of the campaign they could even have the third tier title in their clutches too.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Wigan Athletic players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Ben Watson Yes No

It seems more and more likely that Wigan will end up back in the Championship next season and after they humbled Wycombe in midweek – despite their own position in the division – the Chairboys boss made a bold claim about the club.

Ainsworth told Wigan Today: “I think Wigan are the best team in the league. We played worse teams in the Championship last year.

“The likes of James McClean and Will Keane are ex-Premier League players and I’m not as disappointed as I was Saturday. We knew this was going to be a tough game.” Wigan then have caught the eye and even have admirers in their own division. If they can keep up this fine form, then the sky could be the limit this year – and they could even fancy their chances of staying in the second tier next year too if they do nab a promotion. The Verdict Wigan have certainly been one of, if not, the best team in League One this season so far. They have a squad littered with talent, both young and old, and it is paying dividends in terms of results and performances. The attacking prowess of Callum Lang and Will Keane has been hard to stop, Charlie Wyke before he was ruled out was starting to score goals and further back, Tom Naylor and Max Power have shone. They’ve gone unbeaten in four and have lost only five league fixtures all year. They could not have dreamed of being in a better position than they are right now, especially considering they also have two games in hand on Rotherham above them. Their destiny is in their own hands and if they can storm to the top of the table, then they might not get caught again and could certainly prove they are the best team in the league.