Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth delivers verdict on Plymouth Argyle’s Steven Schumacher

Gareth Ainsworth has steered his Wycombe side back towards the play-off spots in the League One table this season after their relegation in the last campaign – but it’s one of his club’s opponents that he has been full of praise for this weekend.

The Chairboys boss led his side to an unlikely promotion two seasons ago and after a brave fight against the drop last time out, they were ultimately demoted straight back down to the third tier.

They’re back in the running for a top six spot in the table this year sitting in eighth but it was Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher that Ainsworth was full of praise for on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday (via Plymouth Live) at the weekend.

Quiz: Are these 19 Plymouth Argyle facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 They were founded in 1888. Genuine Fake

Schumacher has only been in charge at Argyle since the turn of the year, with previous boss Ryan Lowe having left the club to go and manage Preston. However, despite departing midway through the campaign, the former number two stepped up to the task and has led the team to fourth in League One.

It means that the Pilgrims are well in the reckoning for a potential promotion to the Championship come the end of the season as things stand – and Ainsworth has labelled the job that Schumacher has done so far as ‘unbelievable’ and has praised his ability to continue to lead the side in the right direction.

Ainsworth would no doubt like his side to be in a similar situation right now and the Wycombe boss has admitted he wasn’t sure it would work out for the boss at Argyle – but he is now being made to eat his own words.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday (via Plymouth Live), he said: “To be fair, Steven Schumacher has done an unbelievable job because that is not easy. That is not easy when you are so high in the league and then your manager leaves to another club and your No 2 takes over.

“Like he said, he has had to change so many things from being the lads mate to playing golf with them and now you are the manager, now you are making those decisions. If I’m totally honest, I was quite positive when Lowe went and Schumacher took over because I thought that might be Plymouth in trouble now because it’s a tough thing to do.

“He has proved me wrong so we are going to have to try and beat them on Good Friday, I think we have got them this season [at Adams Park].”

The Verdict

Gareth Ainsworth and Steven Schumacher have both done excellent jobs at their respective clubs in League One over this season and the last few too.

The Wycombe boss has been incredible in leading the side into the Championship against the odds and nearly kept them there too. There is also still chance that they could creep into the top six this season – and it shows how far the Chairboys have come with Ainsworth at the helm.

Schumacher has had a big impact in even less time than Ainsworth at Plymouth. He has managed to keep the ship steady and has continued to lead them on an upward trajectory – and a promotion into the second tier would be a huge achievement for everyone involved with the club.

It’s certainly possible and it looks probable that they will at least land a play-off spot and have a chance to get into the Championship this season – which is good going considering they swapped managers midway through the campaign.