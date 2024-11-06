Key Takeaways Hanlan, Tafazolli, and Bishop are poised to return from injury.

Squad depth is crucial for Wycombe's promotion race.

Depth is key for handling busy fixture schedules.

Wycombe Wanderers are set for a massive boost in their already impressive squad depth, as Brandon Hanlan and Ryan Tafazolli were involved in the matchday squad against York City on Saturday. Nathan Bishop also warmed up with his goalkeeping colleagues, suggesting his return to action could be soon.

Hanlan has been absent from action since mid-November 2023, after sustaining an ACL injury in a 1-0 defeat to Stevenage. The forward is highly thought of by his manager, Matt Bloomfield, and was rewarded with a new contract whilst undergoing rehabilitation. An emotional return for the Adams Park hero came on Saturday when he made his first professional appearance for almost a year, coming on for Bez Lubala late into the match.

Not only is Hanlan on the verge of a full return to fitness, but it seems Tafazolli and Bishop's reintroduction into the squad is also not too far away. The duo both suffered injuries in Wycombe's 3-2 home defeat to Birmingham City in August. The former was an unused substitute in the FA Cup triumph, whilst the latter was seen warming up with Franco Ravizzoli and Shamal George ahead of kick-off, despite not being named in the squad. This news will be a real boost for the Chairboys, as they look to maintain their challenge against Birmingham and Wrexham.

Wycombe's remarkable squad depth

Wanderers supporters have been revelling in the incredible depth of their squad. The options available at Bloomfield's fingertips seem endless, which is a far cry from where the club was as little as 12 months ago. Versatility has always been a key part of the 40-year-old's recruitment plans, which has proven to be crucial when dealing with injuries.

The Chairboys are stacked up with plenty of options in every position on the pitch, which is all thanks to the excellent work in the two most recent transfer windows. January was about laying the foundations for the summer and stabilising the squad, should an injury crisis come around. Names such as Richard Kone, Matt Butcher, and Beryly Lubala came through the door permanently and went on to help the club finish tenth place in League One. These foundations allowed Bloomfield to add to this in the summer, bringing in plenty of high-quality players such as Dan Udoh, Aaron Morley, and Fred Onyedinma, just to name a few.

With that being said, keeping everyone happy is just as important. There will undoubtedly be some players who will be looking for more minutes than Wycombe can afford them. Fortunately, Bloomfield has the numbers to allow those who find themselves out of favour to move on come January. The recent news of trials for young talent in the newly resurrected academy has also been a hugely exciting piece of intel, as this will also give young players a path into the first team, massively aiding squad depth.

Of course, it's very easy to get carried away, especially with how Wycombe's season has unfolded so far. But one important fact that can't be ignored is that behind every title-winning or promotion-chasing side is a well-rounded squad. Injuries are part and parcel of football, which means you must be prepared should the worst happen to any key players. Bloomfield has had to weather some pretty extensive injury crises during his time at the helm of the Chairboys so far, so it seems the 40-year-old is taking no chances this time around.

Three Wycombe players look set to return from injury

As mentioned above, Ryan Tafazolli, Nathan Bishop, and Brandon Hanlan were all present at Adams Park on Saturday afternoon, with Tafazolli and Hanlan being involved in the matchday squad. The centre-back has been a key player during his stint in Buckinghamshire but has been struggling with injuries in more recent times. His solitary league appearance this season came in a 3-2 defeat to Birmingham in August, where he was forced off early in the second half.

Brandon Hanlan 2023/24 stats (FotMob) Apps Goals Assists xG Chances created Pass accuracy 16 2 2 1.46 7 69.4% *League stats only

Bishop was also lost due to injury during that particular fixture but managed to soldier through the full 90 minutes. The on-loan shot-stopper left Adams Park in a protective boot and later revealed that he would have to undergo surgery to repair the damage. After Shamal George's signing on deadline day, some fans speculated that Bishop might not return to Wycombe, which seems to be completely untrue with the latest developments. The 25-year-old was expected to be the first-choice goalkeeper, which is the role he assumed before his injury. However, the singing of George and incredible results with Ravizzoli between the sticks have left Bloomfield with three very solid goalkeeping options he can utilize. It will be interesting to see who gets the gloves and who ends up missing out.

The final player to return, Hanlan, is already a step ahead of the previous two mentioned above. The former Bristol Rovers man made his unofficial comeback in a practice game against Queens Park Rangers during the most recent international break. He followed this up with a ten-minute cameo against York on Saturday, looking as lively as he did 12 months ago. The Wanderers have been excellent going forward this season, adding Hanlan's pace, power, and unpredictability to that front line could open a whole new can of worms for League One defenders.

With these three players on the verge of fitness, Bloomfield will be able to continue his excellent man-management by rotating players to cover the busy schedule. The Christmas period for most is a time of rest, unless you're a professional footballer, of course. With a hectic schedule coming up, having quality depth available will be key to maintaining the exceptional run of form that could have Wycombe in the mix for a promotion place come May next year.

Injury boost can help Wycombe maintain the top two challenge

December into January is a tough time for all professional football clubs, as games come thick and fast. With four games in nine days scheduled between Boxing Day and January 4th, rotation will be a hugely important part of this busy spell for all teams. Tired legs risk anything from poor performances to sustaining a serious injury, so nobody must be overworked past their physical capability during this time.

The League One promotion race will be heating up soon. Although Wycombe are leading the way currently, Birmingham and Wrexham will be hot on their heels. The former has plenty of rotation options available, having spent big in the summer, as expected. Whilst Wycombe have more attacking options than the Blues, the incredible depth in their midfield and defence can't be ignored. Being able to compete with the strength and relentlessness of the 2010 League Cup winners will require all players to play a part for the Chairboys, hence why the return of these three players from injury will be a massive boost towards that.

Wrexham find themselves four points adrift of Wycombe and Birmingham at the top of the table but are still firmly in the running for those top two positions. Phil Parkinson's men started the season emphatically, being the pace-setters early on. The Red Dragons are making themselves hard to beat, but results have slowed down after an injury sustained to star striker, Jack Marriott. Their lack of depth in that particular position saw them utilise the free-agent market, bringing in former Bolton striker Jón Daði Böðvarsson. Both the Chairboys and Birmingham will be using the full extent of their squads to open that gap between them and the Red Dragons.

Bloomfield further proved his squad's capability on Tuesday evening, making wholesale changes from Saturday's FA Cup win, and rolling over Stockport County 5-0 in their own home. The Chairboys were without key players such as Jack Grimmer and Garath McCleary, yet were still able to comfortably beat their opponents. This certainly bodes well for Wycombe's promotion push, which has already got a positive boost with Hanlan, Tafazolli, and Bishop all near a return.