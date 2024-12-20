Wycombe Wanderers and Bolton Wanderers played out a 0-0 bore draw in the final competitive match at Adams Park in 2024.

Bolton had the first chance of the evening - a terrible pass from Luke Leahy set Aaron Collins away, who caught Alex Hartridge out of position and his low shot had to be tipped around the post by Franco Ravizzoli.

That man, Collins, was involved once again, as Bolton neatly played their way from back to front. The Welsh forward went past his compatriot, Joe Low, but fired a strike from distance over the bar.

Wycombe had their first big chance of the game just before the 20-minute mark. Tyreeq Bakinson forced a corner from his shot inside the box. Leahy's corner was whipped in to the back post to Bakinson, whose header took a deflection before nestling into Nathan Baxter's hands.

The Chairboys then broke quickly via Fred Onyedinma. He beat his man and darted towards the box, squaring the ball to Cameron Humphreys. The Ipswich loanee tried to find Bez Lubala for an easy tap in, but Randell Williams sprinted back to get a crucial touch to take the ball off the toe of the Wycombe winger.

A long ball behind enticed Richard Kone, but Gethin Jones was on hand to steer the ball away from the Ivorian. He continued to press the defender though, but he was far too aggressive on his man with a foul that looked straight out of the WWE, not a cold Friday evening in South Buckinghamshire.

It was such a scrappy half, the visiting Wanderers were playing very directly, which certainly gave Low and Caleb Taylor plenty to think about. The hosts were trying to keep their usual fluidity, but just couldn't quite find that crucial final ball.

Stephen Martin brought what was a pretty poor half of football to a close after one minute of stoppage time. The Blues were on top, but their counterparts in white were making life difficult for them.

Neither side made any changes at the break, as both Ian Evatt and Matt Bloomfield seemed satisfied with what they'd seen thus far.

Five minutes into the second half, Wycombe were convinced they should've had a penalty when Humphreys' shot was drilled into the arm of one of the Bolton defenders. Referee, Martin, said no.

Some serious frustration from the home support was growing towards the man with the whistle.

The first change was made by the hosts with just over 25 minutes left on the clock. Garath McCleary replaced Lubala, who couldn't continue his scoring streak. Evatt responded by introducing Dion Charles and John McAtee for Collins and Victor Adeboyejo.

A frantic scramble that ensued on the edge of the Bolton box really summed up the quality of the game. The ball kept falling to Wycombe players kindly, but nobody could find the net; somehow, the visitors were scrambling the ball clear every time.

The away side started to click into gear in the last 20 minutes, as they began to ask questions of the Chairboys. A powerful shot from Jay Matete forced the save from Ravizzoli, before a smart free kick hit the side-netting.

Bolton nearly snatched the points with the last kick of the game via George Thomason. The ball deflected to the Bolton captain, who drilled a shot goalwards. However, the Argentine in the Wycombe goal produced an excellent reaction save to clutch the ball into his grasp as the referee blew the final whistle.

Both sides probably felt satisfied with a point in what was a bitty, stop-start match. Wycombe remain top by two points, but Birmingham have two games in hand on the Chairboys and can be top at Christmas via a win at Crawley Town on Monday. Bolton, meanwhile, sit just outside the play-off places on goal difference.

Wycombe v Bolton attendance

6,119 (770 away fans)

Player ratings

Wycombe Wanderers

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

F. Ravizzoli - 7

J. Pattenden - 7 (Substituted with J. Grimmer 87')

C. Taylor - 7

J. Low - 7

A. Hartridge - 6

T. Bakinson - 7

C. Humphreys - 7

L. Leahy - 6

B. Lubala - 6 (Substituted with G. McCleary 65')

R. Kone - 5

F. Onyedinma - 6 (Substituted with D. Udoh 73')

Substitutes

G. McCleary - 6

D. Udoh - 6

J. Grimmer -

Bolton Wanderers

N. Baxter - 6

R. Williams - 7

J. Dacres-Cogley - 6

G. Jones - 6

W. Forrester - 6

S. Schon - 6

J. Matete - 6

G. Thomason - 6

K. Lolos - 6

V. Adeboeyjo - 6 (Substituted with J. McAtee 70')

A. Collins - 6 (Substituted with D. Charles 70')

Substitutes

J. McAtee - 6

D. Charles - 6