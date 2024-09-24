Aston Villa beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 in an exciting game under the lights at Adams Park, where Matt Bloomfield's side more than gave Unai Emery's men something to worry about.

Aston Villa looked bound to take the lead after seconds of the match starting. Jhon Duran fired a one-on-one wide which was very unlike him.

Wycombe then broke from a Villa corner, Kieran Sadlier playing through Bez Lubala. His strike was straight at Joe Gauci, but it was a sign that the hosts were up for the occasion. Sadlier was at it again minutes later, beating Nedeljković and smashing another shot straight at the Villa keeper.

Fresh off the back of his four goals last Tuesday, Lubala was looking red-hot. He received the ball in the box and tried to acrobatically finish at the near post. It bounced awkwardly but Gauci just about got hold of the ball.

After a fast start, the game settled down for the next 25 minutes as both sides looked to figure each other out. Lamar Bogarde and keeper Gauci both looked nervous for Emery's rotated Villa side.

Matt Butcher's eyes lit up on the stroke of half-time, as Lubala teed him up on the edge of the box. The shot was powered well over the bar, hitting the roof of the stand.

The teams came in level at half-time, with both having chances, but ultimately, neither were able to find the breakthrough. There was a sense of optimism among the home faithful after the first period, as their side had more than given the Champions League side a run for their money.

This time it was the Chairboys who almost scored just seconds after the whistle. A cutback came all the way through to Butcher, who's powerful drive was deflected behind for a corner.

Against the run of play, the Premier League side took the lead, as Emi Buendia headed home from a deflected cross. The awkward looping angle meant Franco Ravizzoli couldn't get near it.

The hosts had a chance to equalise right away from a free-kick, but a short routine didn't go as planned and Butcher hauled his man by his shirt in frustration.

Emery reshuffled his cards, withdrawing Amadou Onana and Leon Bailey for Jacob Ramsey and Aidan Borland.

A quadruple substitution by his counterpart saw a whole new front line introduced. David Wheeler, Sadlier, Lubala and Josh Scowen were withdrawn, with Garath McCleary, Richard Kone, Cameron Humphreys and a fourth Wycombe debut for Fred Onyedinma.

Luke Leahy entered the contest ten minutes later. All the fans were relieved to see the number ten back, after he sustained a nasty injury against AFC Wimbledon last month.

The home fans were urging their side to keep pushing and were almost rewarded with an equaliser. Three substitutes linked up as Kone played in Humphreys, who squared it to McCleary, but he scuffed the shot.

Just a minute later, Gauci denied the Jamaican winger from close range, with a superb diving save to keep out a looping header.

Just as the crowd were getting right behind the Blues, Villa were gifted a chance to put the game beyond doubt as Ravizzoli brought down Duran in the box. The man who was fouled converted the spot kick, booking the Premier League team's spot in the fourth round.

Wycombe got one back and ruined Villa's perfect night with virtually the last kick of the game. Kone's powerful effort had too much on it for Gauci to keep out, halfing the deficit but it would be too little too late.

It was a battling performance from the League One outfit, which they can take plenty of pride and confidence from. The Chairboys travel to Bristol on Saturday to take on Matt Taylor's Rovers.

Player ratings

Wycombe Wanderers

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

F. Ravizzoli - 6

J. Pattenden - 6

J. Low - 7

D. Skura - 6

A. Hartridge - 7

J. Scowen - 7 (Substituted for C. Humphreys 62')

T. Bakinson - 7

M. Butcher - 6 (Substituted for L. Leahy 75')

D. Wheeler - 6 (Substituted for F. Onyedinma 62')

B. Lubala - 6 (Substituted for R. Kone 62')

K. Sadlier - 6 (Substituted for G. McCleary 62')

Substitutes:

F. Onyedinma - 6

G. McCleary - 7

C. Humphreys - 7

R. Kone - 7

L. Leahy - 6

Aston Villa

J. Gauci - 8

K. Nedeljković - 6

L. Bogarde - 5

S. Swinkels - 6

I. Maatsen - 7 (Substituted for T. Patterson 91')

A. Onana - 6 (Substituted for A. Borland 62')

R. Barkley - 6

K. Young - 6 (Substituted for B. Broggio 86')

E. Buendia - 7 (Substituted for J. Jimoh-Aloba 91')

L. Bailey - 7 (Substituted for J. Ramsey 62')

J. Duran - 7

Substitutes:

J. Ramsey - 6

A. Borland - 6

B. Broggio - 6

J. Jimoh-Aloba - N/A

T. Patterson - N/A