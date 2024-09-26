Key Takeaways VAR would overturn the Aston Villa penalty decision, preventing the controversial match-winning moment.

Managers feel aggrieved by officials' mistakes, like the contactless penalty call.

Alarm bells ring as lower league officiating mistakes spark concerns about the integrity of the game.

Alarm bells were ringing again on Tuesday evening after Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran appeared to dive to win his side what proved to be the deciding penalty.

Upon first glance, it seemed Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli clipped the Colombian's foot, causing him to trip in the box. However, replays suggest that there was no contact from the Argentine on the striker, it was just great goalkeeping by Ravizzoli to narrow down the angle.

This proved to be the deciding moment in the match, as Duran's penalty was enough to get the Premier League outfit over the line, despite Richard Kone's late strike.

VAR would likely overturn the penalty decision

Every week there seems to be some sort of controversy involving VAR, with fans of the top flight often feeling aggrieved by at least one decision the new system makes. Of course, there are plenty of positives to having VAR in the game, and whilst EFL fans never complain about not having it, Wycombe supporters will be wishing Stockley Park could've intervened on Tuesday night.

It goes without saying that being a referee is an incredibly tough job, and most officials will admit that they've made at least one mistake in their career. This is part and parcel of being human, as it would be unreasonable to expect the referee to get every decision right with his own two eyes.

However, the two linesmen are also there to provide the man in the middle with a second and third pair of eyes. In the case of Tuesday night, the referee should've consulted the linesman, as he would've had a much better view of the contact between Ravizzoli and Duran.

The alleged trip happened facing away from John Busby, who wasted no time pointing to the spot and didn't even appear to consult his linesman, who had a much better view of the incident.

Close-up replays after the match showed that a clear mistake had been made, as there was no contact between Ravizzoli and Duran. This is where the use of VAR would've helped overturn a wrong decision, which is what it was intended to do. Had Busby had a second view of the incident, there's no doubt it would've been given as simulation.

Matt Bloomfield: "Any manager would feel aggrieved."

Wycombe Wanderers v Aston Villa key stats (BBC Sport) Team Shots Shots on target Possession (%) Fouls Corners Touches in opponent's box Wycombe Wanderers 12 6 28 9 4 27 Aston Villa 11 4 72 12 2 17

There was plenty for Matt Bloomfield to be proud of after the game, as his side put in a battling performance against a top team. Ultimately, the Chairboys' efforts left them feeling like they deserved more than what they got from the game. All in all, it was a seriously impressive performance from the Wanderers.

Bloomfield once again displayed his class as a manager post-match, by keeping his cool when discussing the match-defining moment.

The 40-year-old said the following about the incident: "I'll discuss it with him [John Busby], I don't think it's right the way that managers speak about referees at certain times. I'm here to give my opinion and I will do so. I will speak to John in the correct manner.

"I think that any manager would feel aggrieved. He's been given a decision to make, and he has to make that decision at that moment. It's tough for referees when players fall away like he [Duran] did tonight."

The Wycombe manager hit the nail on the head with his comments post-match, as Busby would've been unsighted to the fact that no contact happened. He is also correct that managers sometimes slam the referee in interviews, but it's refreshing to hear Bloomfield speak out about this, as without referees, there would be no game at all.

It was clear to see what his thoughts on the incident were though, but he conducted himself respectfully, whilst giving his opinion on the match-deciding decision.

Alarm bells are ringing over officiating again

With plenty of matches every week in the EFL, there are bound to be decisions that go the wrong way. However, when it happens at a crucial moment that affects the outcome of the fixture, it starts to cause widespread concern.

This will always be an ongoing debate, as seeing a wrong decision like the one on Tuesday will ignite fears among other clubs that they could be on the receiving end of a similar decision. Of course, VAR was introduced into the Premier League to combat this, which makes sense considering the magnitude and stakes of the competition.

However, many feel that VAR disrupts the natural flow of the game and believe officials should be able to spot obvious errors. In a case like the Duran-Ravizzoli incident, that would be when the video assistant system would be needed, because of the position on the pitch where it happened.

There have been many criticisms of refereeing standards in the lower leagues in recent years, which will be reignited by this incident. There seems to be a lack of consistency every week, which throws the integrity of the lower leagues into jeopardy. But even since the introduction of VAR, we've seen massive mistakes made which shouldn't have happened.

PGMOL have been forced to apologize on plenty of occasions due to errors made in the Premier League, the most notable example being Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool in September 2023. A "serious human error" saw a perfectly good goal by Luis Diaz ruled out, which resulted in Liverpool losing the match.

Apologies at the end of the day are meaningless for the aggrieved team, as it doesn't change the result. All the recent controversy has seen calls for better consistency, but that will stand with the EFL, as ultimately introducing VAR into the lower leagues is unrealistic.