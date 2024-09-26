Key Takeaways The rotated squad proved effective with non-regulars excelling.

Fierce competition among players boosts squad quality.

A strong showing against Aston Villa could enhance their play-off chances.

Wycombe Wanderers went toe-to-toe with one of the best in the land on Tuesday evening and had the chances to come away from the fixture victorious.

Sadly for the Chairboys, it wasn't to be as Aston Villa's second-half goals from Emi Buendia and Jhon Duran proved to be enough to get the Premier League side over the line, despite a late scare thanks to Richard Kone's strike.

Despite the narrow defeat, it will be a huge confidence boost for Matt Bloomfield's men as they gave Villa a good run for their money, having the majority share of the stats. Thanks to this performance, could we see an increased confidence in the Chairboys, which will help them with their charge up the League One table?

Giving non-first-team regulars a chance paid off

Both sides rotated following their respective league success on Saturday, which was to be expected. However, some Wycombe fans may have been caught off guard by the squad that they put out to face the Premier League giants. Bloomfield named a side which consisted of players who'd recently returned from injury, and players who hadn't seen much league action so far this season.

Huge names such as Garath McCleary and Richard Kone were missing from the XI, as the recently returned Beryly Lubala and David Wheeler came in to replace them. Several other first-team regulars such as Daniel Harvie and Cameron Humphreys were left on the bench, which was a shock to many.

But this seemed to be a stroke of genius from the Wycombe boss, as his rotated side stepped up to the task at hand, giving a spirited performance which saw them have Unai Emery's side worried. Youngsters Jasper Pattenden and Declan Skura were particularly impressive, proving nerves didn't get to them on such a big occasion.

The Adams Park crowd was electric, roaring their team on after every 50/50 win and turnover of possession. New signings Tyreeq Bakinson and Alex Hartridge had both been waiting in the wings to get their moments to shine, and they would both shine in front of the packed-out stadium.

This is a massive boost for the Wycombe manager, as seeing his rotation players step up to the plate will fill him with so much confidence. Knowing that the quality of the squad is strong across the park provides the reassurance that if an injury crisis is to strike, the Chairboys have quality players ready to step in if needs be.

Fierce competition is evident among the Wycombe squad

Tyreeq Bakinson stats v Aston Villa (FotMob) Minutes Accurate passes Recoveries Defensive actions Clearances Ground duels won Aerial duels won 90 19/27 (70%) 8 4 1 1/4 (25%) 1/2 (50%)

A huge part of a successful squad is having quality in depth, and the evidence on show against Aston Villa has proved that this new-look Wycombe team has that integral component of success. Competition is really important, as players must perform well to retain their spots in the starting XI.

There were plenty of players who have sent a message to Bloomfield after their performances. Now, the 40-year-old will have big decisions to make about his league squad. For example, Hartridge, who isn't even a natural left-back, excelled out of his usual position, keeping Leon Bailey silent for the whole game.

Similarly, Bakinson, who was voted Player of the Match, has certainly thrown his hat in the ring to be starting in that highly competitive Wycombe midfield. The former Sheffield Wednesday man thrives when he's confident, and receiving his accolade against Aston Villa will only see that confidence that's been slowly building skyrocket.

Thanks to this, nobody will be able to relax thinking their spot is safe, which is a good thing as it will bring out the best of the starting players, who know they must perform to retain their place in the squad. It seems the summer transfer window addressed every position perfectly, as everywhere you look, Wycombe are stacked with depth.

Aston Villa showing can help play-off pursuit

Bloomfield would dearly love to better the tenth-place finish he achieved last season after an excellent end to the campaign saw the Chairboys fly up the League One table. After a rough start to the season with defeats to Wrexham and Birmingham City, the loss to Villa was the first time the Chairboys had tasted defeat since AFC Wimbledon away in the EFL Trophy last month.

Regardless of the defeat, the performance Wycombe gave in front of an adoring home crowd will be etched into the player's minds. If the Blues can be highly competitive against a Premier League side, they have no reason to fear any opponents in League One.

Occasions will differ, and sometimes Bloomfield's side will be the ones with an adoring crowd roaring their team on against them when they play away matches. However, if the Chairboys can keep their cool as they did against the Villans on the big stage, any sort of intimidation from a large crowd won't be a factor in the player's minds.

Bloomfield can use this performance to set the standard of what he expects from his team, to make sure Wycombe are more than a match for anyone they'll face in the third tier. With the competition and confidence in the squad high, the benefits from the Villa defeat could have a positive effect on Wycombe's league campaign.