Highlights Stewart left Wycombe twice; once for Aberdeen and once for Crewe Alexandra.

The former Wycombe fan favourite became an outcast at Pittodrie, and was sent out on loan to county rivals MK Dons.

Stewart's time at Aberdeen ended poorly with multiple red cards and humiliating defeats.

The phrase 'the grass isn't always greener' is one that is often uttered by football fans. For former Wycombe Wanderers favourite Anthony Stewart, that has sadly proven to be the case after departing Buckinghamshire twice.

As little as two years ago, Stewart was a crucial part of the furniture at Wycombe. The powerful defender had firmly established himself as one of the best at League One level, forming a formidable partnership with Ryan Tafazolli. However, following a heartbreaking play-off final defeat at the hands of Sunderland, the man from Brixton opted to seek a new challenge at Aberdeen. Little did he know he'd be back in Buckinghamshire just mere months later, which wouldn't be the first time the defender had experienced that.

Stewart had already left Wycombe before

A product of Wycombe's academy, the youngster made his senior debut in the 2011/12 season, playing four times as Wycombe were relegated to League Two.

The following two seasons would be where he made his mark on English football, playing over 50 times in the league for the Chairboys and scoring four goals. Being in his early twenties at the time sparked the inevitable interest in the hot prospect, with clubs from higher up the pyramid sniffing around the situation.

The Wanderers had just miraculously escaped the drop into non-league in 2014, but, Stewart already had his heart set on bigger and better things. The 22-year-old turned down a new deal at Adams Park following the conclusion of the season. However, finding a new club would be anything but smooth sailing.

Due to his age, Wycombe kept the defender under registration, so he was unable to walk away from the Buckinghamshire side as he desired. This would take until November to resolve, as Stewart was left to twiddle his thumbs, in the hope of finding a new club. Remarkably, he wasn't missed at Wycombe as they topped the league during that time.

On 27th November 2014, a deal was finally agreed between the Chairboys and League One outfit, Crewe Alexandra. This would see the Wanderers' forgotten man join the Railwaymen on an initial loan until January. If a permanent move was to be made at the conclusion of the loan, Wycombe were due compensation from the buyer.

As expected, with no intention of playing for the Chairboys again, Stewart signed with Crewe permanently on January 6th 2015. The saga seemed to finally be at an end, with the defender signing a deal until the end of the season.

The Railwaymen's new recruit played ten games in League One that season, as they finished one place and two points above the drop zone for League Two. Sadly, Wycombe missed a chance to join Stewart in League One the following season, as Southend beat the Chairboys on penalties at Wembley.

But, Stewart himself wouldn't even be in League One. Alex manager Steve Davis had seen enough in the defender's six months at Gresty Road to decide not to offer him a new deal.

To everyone's surprise, on 26th June 2015, Stewart returned to Wycombe on a two-year deal. Manager Gareth Ainsworth believed it would be a "fresh start for both Anthony and us [Wycombe]".

Thankfully, a revitalised Stewart would call Adams Park his home for years to come. It seemed that any hard feelings towards the youngster had quickly been forgotten.

Going on to make a whopping 292 appearances in his stints with the Chairboys, the man lovingly known as 'Toolsy' by his fans and teammates alike established himself as a fan favourite.

His return to the club also saw two promotions, including a man of the match performance and a goal in the 2020 League One play-off final. Another unsuccessful pilgrimage to Wembley came in 2022, which would prove to be the defender's final game in the light and dark blue quarters.

An exciting move to Aberdeen ended in disaster

On 21st June 2022, Wycombe announced that their star defender had opted to turn down a new contract, instead joining Scottish giants Aberdeen. Whilst it was a real shame for the Blues, the 29-year-old had given the Chairboys seven excellent years of service following his return in 2015.

Just two weeks after joining the two-time European champions, manager Jim Goodwin confirmed that his new addition would serve as the club's captain, succeeding Joe Lewis. Prospects for Stewart were looking promising, and it seemed his move up north could see him become somewhat of a fan favourite at Pittodrie.

Sadly, it would be anything but for the former Wycombe man. Despite four clean sheets in four games to start the season, things would go south rather quickly for the Dons' captain.

Goodwin's side struggled to find consistency, and were extremely leaky at the back. The first nail in the coffin for Stewart would come on Christmas Eve, as Aberdeen were leading against St Mirren. Off the back of two defeats, the Dons needed a win to get momentum going again.

Finding themselves 1-0 up thanks to Matty Kennedy, Stewart committed a reckless foul inside his own box, which saw him given his marching orders by referee, Nick Walsh. A total capitulation would occur for Goodwin's Reds, as St Mirren ran out 3–1 winners.

Much of the fallout from the result was directed at Stewart, the centre-back, was on the receiving end of some abhorrent racial abuse on social media.

The summer signing then received another red card just two weeks later, after a terrible challenge on Rangers forward Fashion Sakala in the 90th minute of the ViaPlay Cup semi-final. With the game poised at 1-1 and heading into extra-time, the League One import went in wildly on the Rangers ace. Ironically, Nick Walsh was on hand to dish out his second straight red card to Stewart in as many weeks.

The tackle sparked outrage, with Ally McCoist claiming that Sakala was lucky not to be seriously injured. This also left the Dons without their captain for the upcoming extra-time, and it would prove costly as former Leeds United attacker Kemar Roofe netted the winner, sending Rangers to the ViaPlay Cup final.

Manager Goodwin was now under real pressure to retain his job, and his captain had once again let his side down. Stewart's final two games for the Dons would end in utter humiliation, as sixth-tier side Darvel embarrassed the Pittodrie side by knocking them out of the Scottish FA Cup.

The Dons manager and his club captain's stint at the club came to a dismal end, as Hibernian rubbed salt into the wounds Darvel had opened, smashing Aberdeen 6-0. Goodwin was relieved of his duties right after the final whistle, which would also spell the end of his summer signing's venture in Scotland.

Barry Robson was appointed on an interim basis on January 30th 2023, which gave him only a single full day of the transfer window. It became clear that the current club captain wasn't a part of the new manager's plans. The former Wycombe man was told just a day after Robson's appointment he had to leave Pittodrie, despite having no desire to do so.

A loan back to Buckinghamshire would come for the defender, but it wasn't with his former employers. In the north of the county, MK Dons were struggling at the foot of the League One table, and brought Stewart back to Buckinghamshire for a third time in the dying embers of the window. It would prove to be a relatively uneventful loan spell, as he made just five league appearances and the Dons succumbed to the drop.

Back in Scotland, Robson and Aberdeen picked up towards the end of the season. He would see his efforts rewarded with a two-year contract. Of course, Stewart was still contracted to the club, but would be sent back on loan to MK Dons for a fourth stint in Bucks, as the Dons looked to secure promotion back to the third tier.

The 31-year-old became a forgotten man at Stadium MK, only featuring four times in the league and not playing a single minute in 2024. Whilst Robson would be sacked exactly a year after he was appointed, by the time the experienced defender returned from loan, it was clear his time at Pittodrie was over. He departed the club following the expiry of his contract, and remains unemployed.

The future looks unclear for Stewart

Anthony Stewart league stats per season; As per Transfermarkt Year 2021/22 2022/23 2022/23 2023/24 Club Wycombe Aberdeen MK Dons MK Dons Division League One Scottish Premiership League One League Two Appearances 39 21 5 4 Goals 2 1 0 0 Red Cards 1 1 0 0

It's unclear as to what the former Adams Park favourite will do now. A return to Wycombe has been brought up on many occasions by fans, especially with the club's habit of re-signing former players. However, a lack of game-time for Stewart in the division below suggests he may no longer be up to the standard of League One.

Since Matt Bloomfield took the reins at the Chairboys, they have become a team the prefers to play out from the back rather than go long. The recently departed Aberdeen captain has always been uncomfortable with the ball at his feet, so he wouldn't suit this style of play. Options will be limited elsewhere as it seems that in the modern game, more and more teams are opting for the build from the back approach.

There have been no rumours as to where the former Dons captain may head this summer. However, if he wants to get his career back on the right track, he will need to link up with a club where game time is guaranteed. A drop to a lower League Two club or even the National League could help him get the regular minutes he needs, having not played consistently since late 2022.

Turning 32 in September, the powerful defender is in the twilight of his career, so it seems unlikely he will develop as a player over the next few seasons. Despite this, he still has more than enough quality to be a standout performer in the English lower-leagues. The tumultuous stint in Scotland has been the real knock on his confidence.