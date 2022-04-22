Wycombe v Sheffield Wednesday: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

Wycombe host Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow in a game that is massive in the League One play-off fight.

As it stands Wycombe currently sit in sixth place with 77 points under their belt whilst Wednesday are fourth in the league with 79 points.

Although they are both in the play-0ff spots right now, Wycombe are level on points with Sunderland in seventh and currently are only in the play-offs on one goal, so they will be keen to try and extend their lead over Sunderland in the table.

Meanwhile, although fourth in the league, as they are only two points clear of Sunderland the Owls have not secured their place yet so too will be keen to solidify their play-off spot.

The result of this game could mean everything by the end of the season.

Latest team news

Wycombe have received positive injury news this week.

They remain without Curtis Thompson who is suffering with a long-term injury.

However, this week Gareth Ainsworth has confirmed that the likes of Anis Mehmeti, Jack Young and Nick Freeman are close to returning having been out on the training pitch.

Currently there is no time frame on these players but we could see some involvement this weekend.

Darren Moore has confirmed that Dominic Iorfa will not be available for the Owls tomorrow whilst they have a decision to make on Harlee Dean.

Sam Hutchinson will be available for tomorrow’s game.

Score prediction

This is a hard one to call as both teams will no doubt be giving it their everything knowing how important the game is.

Wycombe managed to get a 1-0 result against fellow play-off side Plymouth on Friday but Wednesday haven’t lost since the start of March.

Therefore, we’re going for a close 2-1 victory for the Owls.

Is there a live stream? Is it on TV?

The game takes place at 3pm on a Saturday so as per there will be no live stream of the game.

Fans can access audio commentary of the game via iFollow.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place tomorrow afternoon with a kick-off time of 3pm.