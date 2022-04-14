Wycombe v Plymouth Argyle: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

There’s another big game in the race for the League One play-offs on Friday afternoon, as Wycombe Wanderers host Plymouth Argyle at Adams Park.

The hosts go into the game on the back of an eight game unbeaten run, that sees them seventh in the League One table, only outside the play-offs on goal difference.

Plymouth meanwhile, are in an even stronger position than that, with seven wins from their last nine games meaning they are currently fourth in the standings, five points clear of Wycombe, and five adrift of an automatic promotion spot.

As a result, this looks as though it could be a decisive game when it comes to the battle for a place in the Championship next season.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions that might be asked ahead of that game, right here.

Did Wycombe sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Scott Rendell? Fee Free

What’s the latest team news?

One player that Wycombe will be without for this clash is midfielder Lewis Wing, who is suspended after being sent off in their 1-1 draw with Gillingham last time out.

Elsewhere, centre back Anthony Stewart remains absent through injury, but striker Anis Mehmeti could feature after overcoming a knock that forced him off early in that draw with the Gills.

Plymouth meanwhile, will make a late call on captain Joe Edwards’ fitness following the knock he suffered in the goalless draw with Burton last weekend.

It is a similar situation for the Pilgrims with their top scorer Ryan Hardie, who is nearing full fitness after missing the last two games with a thigh problem, although he will have to prove he is ready to be selected.

Score prediction?

Wycombe claimed a 3-0 win in the reverse fixture back in November, so Plymouth will be looking to respond to that, although with what is at stake, this could be a much tigher game.

The possible absence of Hardie’s goals could also hit Plymouth hard, so this is a tough one to call. 1-1.

Is there a live stream?

The match is not set to be televised in the UK.

However, both clubs will be showing the game live and in full via their own online broadcasting services.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to begin at 3:00pm on Friday 15th April 2022.