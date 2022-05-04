Wycombe v MK Dons: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

Wycombe take on MK Dons tomorrow in the first leg of their League One play-off tie.

They start their game at Wycombe’s Adams Park before travelling to Stadium MK for the second leg of the game.

Wycombe were able to get their play-off spot after a 2-1 victory over Burton Albion on the final day of the season.

The Dons thrashed Plymouth 5-0 on the final day of the season and although they couldn’t achieve automatic promotion, they will no doubt be looking to this game with confidence.

It is the play-offs though and anything can happen especially with the game over two legs so it is sure to be a good game between the two sides.

Latest team news

Wycombe don’t have any major injury news although Gareth Ainsworth is hopeful that injured players such as Brandon Hanlan and Anis Mehmeti may be able to return to the squad for tomorrow’s game, but they are not confirmed.

MK Dons have also not been hit with any injuries meaning both teams will be hoping to be on the top of their game and fielding their best sides.

Score prediction

This is going to be a hard game and although MK Dons did thrash Plymouth at the weekend, the fact that Wycombe are at home may have a part to play.

Furthermore after conceding in the 72nd minute at the weekend, Wycombe scored their winner in the 85th minute showing they are not a team that is prepared to give up, and rather they have the tenacity to go out and get another goal.

Therefore, we are going to give the win to the home side, winning 2-1.

Is there a live stream? Is it on TV?

The game is being broadcasted on Sky so fans can watch it on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place tomorrow evening with kick-off at 7:45pm.