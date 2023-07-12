Queens Park Rangers are interested in signing Wycombe Wanderers defender Chris Forino but the Chairboys are reluctant to sell, according to West London Sport.

Gareth Ainsworth is in need of defensive reinforcements this summer with Leon Balogun "expected" to reunite with former R's boss Mick Beale at Rangers.

Beale brought Balogun to Loftus Road in August after his two-year spell with the Gers came to an end and although he is out of contract, he was included on the Hoops' pre-season trip to Austria.

But Balogun has now left the training camp and is set to return to Ibrox.

The R's are light on defensive options after Rob Dickie's departure to Bristol City earlier this summer, while there are concerns over the fitness of Jake Clarke-Salter.

Injury limited Clarke-Salter to just 16 appearances last season and he was forced off in the R's opening pre-season friendly against Slavia Prague on Saturday, meaning Ainsworth is keen to enter the market for reinforcements.

West London Sport claim Ainsworth is targeting an experienced defender and would like to bring in Forino, who he worked with during his time in charge of Wycombe.

However, the Chairboys are "reluctant to sell" Forino and the R's financial restrictions could also prove to be a stumbling block.

Who is Chris Forino?

Forino spent time in the Brentford academy and joined Wycombe following a successful trial period in April 2021.

The centre-back was handed his debut by Ainsworth in the EFL Trophy in August 2021 before establishing himself in the team in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

Forino was a regular for the Chairboys last season, first under Ainsworth and then under his successor Matt Bloomfield, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 30 appearances in all competitions as his side finished ninth in League One.

Ainsworth was full of praise for Forino's performances during his reign at Adams Park, predicting that he will have a bright future.

"Chris Forino came in and he is becoming this player that I am really excited to see, but it was a case of everything but the goal and that happens sometimes," Ainsworth told the Bucks Free Press last February.

"He is an all-round player that hasn’t been touched in his younger years.

"He is a raw, what you see is what you get, type of defender, is Chris Forino.

"He just loves defending.

"I think he has got more steps in him for the Championship and Premier League as I think he has a great chance, as well as Mehmeti and people like that."

Would Chris Forino be a good signing for Queens Park Rangers?

Forino would be a solid signing for the R's.

After being linked with former Wycombe midfielder Lewis Wing, Ainsworth is clearly keen to bring in players he knows and trusts, which will be beneficial in helping him to stamp his mark on the side.

Forino is a player with huge potential and his performances for the Chairboys in recent years suggest he would be more than capable of making the step up to the Championship.

There are risks attached to signing a player who has not featured in the second tier, but Wycombe were known for their defensive resilience during Ainsworth's tenure and he will be hoping that Forino can help tighten up the R's defence after they conceded 71 goals last season, the second-most in the division.