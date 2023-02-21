Wycombe player sends message to QPR supporters following Gareth Ainsworth news

Wycombe’s Garath McCleary has thanked Gareth Ainsworth for how he has helped his career, whilst the forward also offered an insight into what QPR can expect from their new boss.

It was announced on Tuesday evening that the former player would be returning to Loftus Road to become the new boss, ending an 11-year spell in charge of the Chairboys.

And, taking to Instagram, McCleary sent an emotional message where he paid tribute to the 49-year-old.

“Without him I would’ve retired, he’s seen me at my most vulnerable, given advice as a friend and managed to help me excel WAY younger than my years. It’s a bitter sweet moment but he definitely deserves his opportunity to lead a club of such stature.

“QPR fans – as much as I’ve read he may not have a style everyone loves but one thing he can do (which many managers can’t) is bring a group together to fight, dig deep and run through any obstacle faced. Wishing you all the best Gaffer.”

Ainsworth’s first game as permanent boss with the R’s will be at home to Blackburn this weekend.

Have each of these 24 ex-QPR academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Joe Lumley Yes No

The verdict

This is a very classy message from McCleary and it provides a fascinating look into the sort of bond that Ainsworth creates with himself and between the squad.

We all know that Wycombe have punched above their weight under his guidance and a lot of that is down to the spirit that he brings among the group that ensures they always push themselves to the limit.

They are the basic requirements that Ainsworth will demand from his QPR squad and the fans will hope he can overachieve with the R’s.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.