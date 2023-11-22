Highlights Wycombe Wanderers, Notts County, and Peterborough United are all interested in signing Tamworth star Jamie Jellis for their promotion campaigns.

Jellis is a talented 22-year-old midfielder who has helped Tamworth reach first place in the National League North with his performances.

While Notts County might be a good fit for Jellis, given their recent promotion from non-league, it would be a significant step up to League One for him with Wycombe or Peterborough. However, Jellis has prior experience with Stevenage, which suggests he understands the demands of playing for an EFL side.

Wycombe Wanderers, Notts County, and Peterborough United are all vying for the signature of Tamworth star Jamie Jellis, according to Football Insider.

All three are said to be ready to offer him a move back to the EFL after prior spells with Stevenage and Leicester City.

Promotion is the aim for all three of these clubs, with Wycombe sitting 12th in League One, five points below the play-off spots while Peterborough occupy fifth place in the third tier and Notts County are third in League Two, aiming for back-to-back promotions.

All three will be hoping to bolster their squads in the upcoming January transfer window to help aid their respective promotion quests and believe that Tamworth sensation Jellis could be the answer.

Who is Jamie Jellis?

Jellis is a 22-year-old box-to-box midfielder, who has made 17 appearances for Tamworth this season, scoring one goal. which came in a dramatic late win over Blyth Spartans back in October.

Jellis was formerly a Football League player with Stevenage but did not register a single appearance for the club and had loan spells at non-League clubs Aylesbury United, Hitchin Town, and Wingate before leaving for Aylesbury permanently in 2020.

The midfielder then joined Kings Langley in 2021 but was loaned out to Tamworth in 2022 before permanently joining the Lambs in the summer of 2023.

Jellis' performances have helped Tamworth to first place in the National League North, which is particularly impressive given that the Lambs plied their trade in the seventh tier last season.

The Staffordshire club are the third-highest goalscorers in the National League North and also have the best defensive record in the division, which suggests that as a box-to-box player, Jellis is integral to his side's current success.

Could Jellis be a good signing for one of these EFL sides?

Potentially.

There are several cases of players who have done well in non-league going on to achieve stardom in the Football League, with the most obvious example of that being Jamie Vardy, who spent the entirety of his senior career in non-league, before joining Leicester City in 2012 who he went on to win both a Championship and Premier League title with.

Notts County could be particularly good suitors for Jellis as the Magpies only came up from the National League themselves last season via the fifth tier play-offs, so perhaps it would be easier for Jellis to integrate into a County squad that is full of players who have recently played in non-League. Not only that, they could use reinforcements in that area after Matty Palmer's injury.

Wycombe Wanderers' top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

It would be a sizeable jump to League One with either Wycombe or Peterborough.

That being said, Ephron Mason-Clark joined Posh in 2022 from National League Barnet and has become a key player for the side with nine goals and six assists last season and has already got six goals and three assists this season.

Furthermore, although he never made a league appearance for Stevenage, Jellis will be aware of the quality demanded of him from an EFL side due to his time spent at the Boro.