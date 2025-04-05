Summary Wycombe Wanderers were frustrated with a 0-0 draw against Shrewsbury Town.

Frustration grows as goals prove elusive.

Dodds urges team to relax for promotion chances.

Wycombe Wanderers were left frustrated on Tuesday evening, having over 30 shots at goal against Shrewsbury Town, but failing to score once in a 0-0 draw.

After back-to-back wins for the first time under head coach Mike Dodds, many expected the visit of Salop to be a rather straightforward three points for the Chairboys. However, it was anything but, as the bottom-placed side defended stoutly all evening and were rewarded with a point for their efforts.

Ultimately, this will be chalked up as a missed opportunity to gain some ground on promotion rivals Wrexham, who also slipped up on Tuesday evening against a relegation-threatened side in Cambridge United.

After the victory against Lincoln City on Saturday, Dodds said that was the first time he'd felt anxiousness around Adams Park in his two months in the job. It seemed it was a similar story on Tuesday night, as the longer the game went on, the more frustrated and desperate Wycombe became.

With that in mind, it's important that with seven matches to go, Wanderers take Dodds' advice to just relax onboard if they are to beat the Welsh club to promotion.

Mike Dodds believes Wycombe must stay relaxed

The 38-year-old wasn't immune to feeling the frustration after Tuesday's encounter with the Shropshire outfit, labelling it "probably the most frustrating game I have ever been involved in."

Despite this setback, the Blues must dust themselves down and remember what their head coach said after victory over Lincoln just a few days before. Dodds stated on Saturday: "If we stay focused and relaxed, we’ll put a run of games together."

As mentioned, you could feel the frustration beginning to grow as the game went on, which ultimately saw things become a little desperate for Wycombe towards the end of the match, playing into their opponents' hands. Dodds mentioned he felt an anxiousness on Saturday before the goal which put the Imps to the sword, and that looked to be a similar story on Tuesday.

The former Sunderland interim boss recognised that his job is to be the voice of calm in what is a very nerve-wracking end to the season, and he will be keen to make sure that his players heed that advice, which will also have a positive impact on supporters as well.

Wycombe must heed Dodds' advice to oust Wrexham

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

With just seven games remaining, Wanderers have to play six of the current top nine in League One, making for a very difficult run-in on paper. You can understand the frustration on Tuesday, as it was arguably Wycombe's most favourable game remaining.

Despite the disappointing result, automatic promotion is still very much in the hands of the Buckinghamshire outfit, as they sit three points behind Wrexham with a game in hand, and far superior goal difference.

League One table (As of April 4th 2025) Pos Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1 Birmingham City 38 27 8 3 39 89 2 Wrexham 40 23 9 8 24 78 3 Wycombe Wanderers 39 21 12 6 28 74 4 Charlton Athletic 40 21 9 10 19 72 5 Stockport County 40 20 11 9 22 71

Whilst the performances in the last two matches have been good, the inability to find the net has seen anxiousness creep into supporters, as domination is ultimately meaningless if you don't come away with three points, as that's why the squad must heed Dodds' advice if they are to take that final promotion place off the Red Dragons.

If Wycombe find themselves frustrated in a game again, they must relax and not allow themselves to become frustrated and desperate for a goal, which leads to chances being snatched at. The advice that the head coach offered could prove to be integral in beating Wrexham to promotion.