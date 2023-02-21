Wycombe line up move for 39-year-old to succeed QPR-bound Gareth Ainsworth

Colchester United boss Matt Bloomfield is set to take over from Gareth Ainsworth as the new Wycombe Wanderers manager.

The Chairboys are set to lose Ainsworth to QPR, with the Championship side making a move after the fine work he has done at Adams Park over the past decade.

Therefore, he will be tough to replace but it seems the hierarchy at Wycombe are wasting little time in finding his successor, as the Guardian have revealed that Bloomfield is in line to land the job.

The 39-year-old is a Wycombe legend, having made over 500 appearances for the club during his playing days, whilst he went on to be part of the coaching team under Ainsworth.

However, he left in late September to become head coach at Colchester United and he has done a fine job with the League Two side.

After inheriting a side that were battling relegation, sitting just one point above the drop zone, results have improved considerably under Bloomfield and they are now nine points ahead of the bottom two.

Did these 17 Wycombe Wanderers players ever actually score a league goal for the club?

1 of 17 Has Max Muller ever scored for the club? Yes No

The verdict

This is a move that makes sense as Bloomfield has Wycombe close to his heart but crucially he should be able to build on the magnificent work that Ainsworth has done.

He will know what the squad needs to succeed and will instantly have the respect of the dressing room.

It also helps that he has gone out and proven himself to be a very good manager at Colchester, even if it is a small sample size. So, whilst it’s a big step up, it’s one that Bloomfield will feel he is ready for at a club he loves.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.