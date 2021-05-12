Wycombe issue statement as potential Derby County points deduction looms

Derby County are in line for ramifications after the EFL won their appeal against the Rams due to financial mismanagement.

County weren’t punished in 2020 after both the valuation of Pride Park during its sale to club owner Mel Morris and a separate charge of them altering their amortisation policy were brought into question.

The EFL weren’t satisfied though so lodged an appeal, and after eight months a verdict was finally reached.

Derby were found guilty on the amortisation charge, with a report claiming that over £30 million worth of losses over a three-year period were removed from the accounts due to their practices.

The club will most likely get either a financial penalty or a points deduction – the latter seems more likely as Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday have both been punished in that way in recent times.

If that points deduction is applied to this season’s points total, then the Rams will be sent packing into League One, and the results of the appeal have piqued the interest of Wycombe Wanderers, who finished in 22nd position ahead of Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham.

The Chairboys have the biggest case out of anyone to be aggrieved due to their league position if Derby aren’t punished this season and the club have released a statement commenting on the case.

Whilst they didn’t delve into too much detail as legal proceedings are still ongoing, the club have ‘acknowledged’ the ongoing case and seemed to fire a shot in the direction of Pride Park by saying they ‘expect’ their opponents to play by the rules, just like they have this season, and that they trust that the ‘correct decision’ will be reached in terms of Derby’s punishment.

The Verdict

You can’t blame Wycombe for being passive aggressive in their words – Derby have clearly broken the financial rules of the EFL and it’s taken until the conclusion of the relegation battle for a decision to be reached.

There should be no complaints at Pride Park if County are deducted points from the season they’ve just completed, but you can imagine there would be uproar.

What is probably more likely to happen is a points deduction for Derby in the 2021/22 season – that would sting for Wycombe but being the club they are they will take it with grace if it happens and try to mount a League One promotion push next season.