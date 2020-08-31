Wycombe closing in on capture of winger from SPL outfit

Hibernian winger Daryl Horgan is set to sign for newly-promoted Championship side Wycombe Wanderers, according to the Daily Record.

The 28-year-old was left out of Hibs’ side that was defeated by Aberdeen on Sunday, as he looks set to agree a deal with the Chairboys to return to England.

Jack Ross confirmed that he had been left out due to a deal being imminent, and it appears as though Wycombe have won the race for his signature.

Horgan spent a season at Preston North End before his move to Hibernian, and he’ll be looking to get back and play regular football in the Championship under Gareth Ainsworth.

Wycombe take on Rotherham United on the opening weekend of the new season, and Horgan will be hoping he can sign, and then make his first appearance for the club in the that fixture.

The verdict

It’s a good signing, especially at Championship level and even more so when you consider Wycombe’s budget and who they can bring in, although they must be careful not to freeze out any of the players that got them promoted.

Horgan has been a consistent player at a certain level, but as he’s not getting any younger, it’s the perfect opportunity for him to try and prove himself in the Championship.

If there’s a manager who can get the best out of him, it’s Ainsworth and if Horgan works hard under the boss then there’s no reason why he can’t go on to be an important signing.