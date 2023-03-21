Footage has emerged of a controversial incident concerning Huddersfield Town's Jack Rudoni and Millwall defender Jake Cooper in the Terriers' 1-0 win at The Den on Saturday, which has caught the attention of many supporters of the Yorkshire club.

Neil Warnock's side weathered a first half storm in south London before Danny Ward bagged the decisive goal of the game after the break - delivering what was a shock victory for relegation-threatened Huddersfield.

It came at the perfect time for the Terriers, who now head into the international break with renewed belief that they can avoid relegation to League One this term.

Huddersfield had to fight hard for their three points on Saturday but one incident, in particular, has caught the attention of the John Smith's Stadium faithful.

Footage of an aerial duel between Rudoni and Cooper, in which the towering Millwall centre-back appeared to catch the former with his elbow, has emerged on social media and got chins wagging.

The angle doing the rounds on social media certainly seems to show Cooper leading with his arm. Rudoni was penalised for the incident, with Millwall awarded a free-kick, and it's fair to say Terriers fans are not happy with the referee's call...