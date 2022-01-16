Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Wrong on many levels’, ‘Things just got even messier’ – Many Reading FC fans react as club issue update on player

Published

2 mins ago

on

Reading centre-back Liam Moore has been stripped of the captaincy after seeking a move away from the club for the second time, according to an official statement from the club.

This stinging statement comes amid a huge amount of turmoil around the club at this moment in time, with fan unhappiness growing regarding affairs off the pitch and their side sitting just three points above the relegation zone as things stand.

Going winless in their last five games, pressure has only increased on manager Veljko Paunovic. Collapsing late on against both Derby County and yesterday’s opponents Middlesbrough, losing in the FA Cup to National League North side Kidderminster Harriers and registering a record home defeat as they lost 7-0 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium to Fulham in midweek.

Matters have only worsened though with last night’s statement, with the Berkshire outfit taking aim at ex-captain Moore for a perceived lack of loyalty after expressing his desire to leave in the last few months.

This is the second time the ex-Leicester City man has asked to leave the club, also handing in a transfer request in July 2018 as he looked to force a move away amid interest from Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion.

But how did fans react to this official update from the club? Was this the transparency they wanted? Did they think this was published to divert attention away from current results?

We take a look a what a selection of supporters had to say on Twitter.


