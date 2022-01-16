‘Wrong on many levels’, ‘Things just got even messier’ – Many Reading FC fans react as club issue update on player

Reading centre-back Liam Moore has been stripped of the captaincy after seeking a move away from the club for the second time, according to an official statement from the club.

This stinging statement comes amid a huge amount of turmoil around the club at this moment in time, with fan unhappiness growing regarding affairs off the pitch and their side sitting just three points above the relegation zone as things stand.

Going winless in their last five games, pressure has only increased on manager Veljko Paunovic. Collapsing late on against both Derby County and yesterday’s opponents Middlesbrough, losing in the FA Cup to National League North side Kidderminster Harriers and registering a record home defeat as they lost 7-0 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium to Fulham in midweek.

Matters have only worsened though with last night’s statement, with the Berkshire outfit taking aim at ex-captain Moore for a perceived lack of loyalty after expressing his desire to leave in the last few months.

This is the second time the ex-Leicester City man has asked to leave the club, also handing in a transfer request in July 2018 as he looked to force a move away amid interest from Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion.

But how did fans react to this official update from the club? Was this the transparency they wanted? Did they think this was published to divert attention away from current results?

We take a look a what a selection of supporters had to say on Twitter.

All through your atrocious management at our club there's been ZERO transparency from you but now to suit your agenda, whatever that maybe, you consider it acceptable to through the club captain under the bus.

Whether fans are pro-Moore or anti-Moore this is wrong on many levels. https://t.co/37hMC4acNH — SOUTHBANK 1️⃣ 8️⃣ 7️⃣ 1️⃣ (@longlaneroyal) January 16, 2022

What the hell is going on at our football club?! Things just got even messier. #readingfc https://t.co/zYbYP9LiVj — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) January 15, 2022

A club captain gives their all no matter what. When in trouble you need them to rally the team. As soon as the club is in trouble he wants out. Disgusting to be honest. #readingfc https://t.co/H5YExpqvFM — readingfclens (@readingfclens) January 15, 2022

This just tops off what could quite possibly be one of the worst week in the clubs history! Shambles, utter shambles! #readingfc https://t.co/MMOpVtDiCU — Rebecca 🌸 (@rebeccacooper01) January 15, 2022

9pm on a Saturday night 🙄🙄🙄

PR stunt at its finest. #readingfc https://t.co/a44LGfKydH — Emma (@EmmaKirby3) January 15, 2022

Had a feeling something was happening with Liam Moore. When we really needed him he’s shown his true colours. Not sure we should be airing our dirty laundry in this way though. The crisis just grows. https://t.co/cbC2a0qjPu — Stevie p (@stevie_p1871) January 15, 2022

Wow. Moore’s antics must have been pretty serious to warrant this publicly. He’s just completely tarnished his reputation with the fans. Glad the club has been bold with this – it goes some way to making a statement that they’ve recognised how bad it’s got.#readingfc https://t.co/Z5PHB8N3hE — Sam Hudspith (@samhudspith24) January 15, 2022

Been downhill ever since he got the captaincy 👋 one step in the right direction #readingfc https://t.co/u3X6T7MiEE — Simon (@SimonBedding) January 15, 2022