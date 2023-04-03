Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has said the Owls have got the quality to be winning games despite injuries to key players and remain confident they can get the job done this season, which has got supporters talking.

Wednesday's winless run is now at five games after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Lincoln City. With Plymouth Argyle playing in yesterday's EFL Trophy final, the Owls only needed a point to return to the third tier summit but were desperate for a victory against the Imps.

They looked on course to do so when Michael Smith put them ahead after 12 minutes but Daniel Mandroiu's equaliser just before the half hour would prove decisive as the points were shared.

What is Barry Bannan's verdict on Sheffield Wednesday injuries?

Darren Moore's side have been hamstrung by injuries this term, with key duo George Byers and Josh Windass currently two of those out, but Bannan told BBC Radio Sheffield that they have the quality to win without the missing players.

He said: "They're a big miss obviously, they're two of our best players, but we've got enough players in there to win games like this. That's not the problem, we've got enough quality in there to be doing better than we have done in recent weeks.

"Hopefully, we'll have a few more back in the next couple of weeks to add to the squad that's in there at the minute. I think at the minute, a lot of boys have been asked to play 90s when probably earlier in the season we had strength coming off the bench and have probably not got as many numbers.

"It would be good a few more numbers and experienced added to the squad for the run-in."

Who do Sheffield Wednesday play this weekend?

Wednesday went back to the top of League One courtesy of Saturday's draw and are set for a busy Easter weekend - heading to Oxford United on Friday and then hosting Accrington Stanley on Monday.

"We're still confident," said Bannan "We're top of the league. We've got seven games left, we know what we're capable of. We've been on an unbelievable run this season so it's about getting back to doing that and doing the right things.

"Football is a funny game. I think a week or two weeks ago, it was sky-high and now it feels as if it's the end of the world but it can all change. We can go and win these games Friday and Monday and it'll be a different story."

Bannan's comments have got Wednesday supporters talking. Some have backed the captain's claims...

While others disagree with the Scot...