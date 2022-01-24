‘Wrong decision’, ‘Can’t agree with this’ – These Hull City fans react as Acun Ilıcalı makes first major call since takeover

Grant McCann has been sacked as Hull City manager, with Shota Arveladze set to be named as his successor.

Turkish businessman Acun Ilıcalı completed his takeover of the club last week and it had been suggested for some time that he would look to replace McCann once he took control.

And, that’s proven to be the case, with Hull Live confirming that the former Peterborough boss was told yesterday he would be leaving, with an official announcement expected this morning.

With the Tigers having secured back-to-back victories against promotion hopefuls Blackburn and Bournemouth in the past week, the timing may seem a surprise.

That’s certainly the view of some of the support, who feel McCann warranted a chance to work under an owner who would give him financial backing. However, others feel it’s right that Ilıcalı gets his own man in to start the new era.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Wrong decision. — El Nacho (@superadd13) January 23, 2022

Can't agree with this at all – McCann's done a great job with limited resources.. #hcafc https://t.co/APpyC8Q7pM — David Fergus (@dave204) January 23, 2022

Oh well I guess. At least he went out on a high! 😊 https://t.co/ELlu7lAS5M — 𝗟 𝗕𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿 🇹🇷 (@BelcherHCAFC) January 23, 2022

The risk you take with bringing in owners like this. Bet the 3 signings will be Turkish/Turkish league. But the fans have the club back… https://t.co/86WeUEpyr1 — Brady (@SteakBridie4) January 23, 2022

I personally would have given Grant his chance, Acun hasn’t, that’s his choice, now we need to wish Grant all the best and move on ! In Acun we trust — Joe🌹 (@JoPSmith25) January 23, 2022

Exciting times! Just gotta trust the team! We were all crying out for a fresh start and we’ve got it #hcafc — Aiden (@AidTott) January 23, 2022

McCann goes out on a high. Think we'd be more reassured if the new man had a track record in the Championship or Prem. Can only hope his backroom staff have. — Dave Andrew (@darusand4) January 23, 2022