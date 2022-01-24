Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hull City

‘Wrong decision’, ‘Can’t agree with this’ – These Hull City fans react as Acun Ilıcalı makes first major call since takeover

Published

1 hour ago

on

Grant McCann has been sacked as Hull City manager, with Shota Arveladze set to be named as his successor.

Turkish businessman Acun Ilıcalı completed his takeover of the club last week and it had been suggested for some time that he would look to replace McCann once he took control.

And, that’s proven to be the case, with Hull Live confirming that the former Peterborough boss was told yesterday he would be leaving, with an official announcement expected this morning.

With the Tigers having secured back-to-back victories against promotion hopefuls Blackburn and Bournemouth in the past week, the timing may seem a surprise.

That’s certainly the view of some of the support, who feel McCann warranted a chance to work under an owner who would give him financial backing. However, others feel it’s right that Ilıcalı gets his own man in to start the new era.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


