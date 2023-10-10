Highlights Birmingham City's decision to sack John Eustace as head coach despite being in the Championship play-off places is "bordering on lunacy."

The new owners are looking for a manager who shares their vision and implements "no fear" football, which suggests Eustace's defensive tactics may have played a role in his departure.

Hiring Wayne Rooney as Eustace's replacement is a risky move that may strain the relationship between the new owners and the fans. Rooney's previous managerial performances have been underwhelming and his style of play may not match the owners' aspirations.

After intense speculation over the weekend, Birmingham City confirmed the departure of head coach John Eustace after 15 months in charge of the Blues.

The 43-year-old has exited City, with new owner Tom Wagner expressing a desire to bring a manager in that shares the same beliefs and vision of the new board of directors and an individual who implements 'no fear' football.

And his replacement is widely rumoured to be England legend Wayne Rooney, who left D.C. United of the MLS this past weekend, with Sky Sports claiming an approach has been made to the 37-year-old.

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

Going into the second international break, Birmingham currently sit inside the Championship play-off places with 11 matches played.

That makes the decision of Wagner and co to sack Eustace even more of a shock as despite a five-match streak without a win recently, the Blues had recorded back-to-back home successes against Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion.

It appears though that it was more for the style of play that Eustace employed that Wagner and Cook wanted their own manager in - that individual appearing to be Rooney.

Are Birmingham right to replace John Eustace with Wayne Rooney?

Some of FLW's writers have had their say on the decision to sack Eustace and line up Rooney as his replacement - let's take a look at their thoughts.

Ben Wignall

Truth be told, this is a baffling decision - especially the timing of it.

Eustace and the team above him brought in a lot of new faces this summer and there were plenty of exciting additions to the squad, all which fit the progressive style of play that he wanted.

So, to sack Eustace 11 matches into the season with Birmingham sitting in the play-off places is bordering on lunacy.

The City owners have cited someone who wants to play 'no fear' football and someone who shares their vision as to Eustace's replacement, and that appears to be somewhat of a dig at him perhaps setting the Blues up more defensively away from home at times.

But bringing in Rooney, who has a connection to CEO Garry Cook and is a big name in football, is clearly not a decision made on his managerial merit, having struggled at Derby County under difficult circumstances but he also did not pull up any trees in the USA either.

Tom Wagner is fine to want his own man in at some point, but for what he has achieved so far in management, Rooney is the wrong appointment at the wrong time if you are taking purely footballing reasons into account.

Ned Holmes

Sacking John Eustace was madness, in my eyes.

Eustace had done an outstanding job since his appointment in 2022. He steered Blues, tipped by many as among the relegation favourites, clear of the drop last term and then despite significant squad turnover in the summer has them sixth in the Championship after 11 games. Whether they could've sustained that is up for debate but it's a fantastic achievement in itself.

Beyond just results, though, he brought stability to the club when it was lacking and rebuilt the damaged relationship with the fans. Relieving him of his duties was incredibly harsh and could well blow up in the face of their new American owners.

Their motivation is that they want a manager to play the fearless football that matches their lofty aspirations and it is unclear whether Wayne Rooney can deliver that.

He's certainly a high-profile figure, which will no doubt appeal to them, and did an impressive job at Derby County under tough circumstances but his football there was nothing more than pragmatic. His spell at DC United appears to have been fairly underwhelming but he's now set to get another chance in the EFL.

This is a massive risk, in my eyes, and one that could strain the relationship between the new owners and the fans.