‘Writing will be on the wall’ – Sky Sports pundit makes frank Ipswich Town claim

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has admitted that the writing could be on the wall for Paul Cook at Ipswich Town in terms of his future if he cannot turn things around at Portman Road.

After witnessing his side miss out on a place in the play-offs last season, the Tractor Boys boss decided to completely overhaul his squad during the summer transfer window.

As well as parting ways with a plethora of players, Cook managed to draft in a host of fresh faces as he aimed to build a team which is capable of thriving in League One.

Whilst the club’s supporters would have been optimistic heading into the new campaign, Ipswich have ultimately failed to deliver the goods during the opening weeks of the season.

Currently 22nd in the League One standings, the Tractor Boys are still seeking their first league win of the season.

Set to face a Lincoln City side on Saturday who will be brimming with confidence following their recent 5-1 victory over Cambridge United, Ipswich could be in for a long afternoon at the LNER Stadium if they are unable to step up to the mark.

Making reference to Cook, Goodman has suggested that whilst he believes that the 54-year-old is the right man to take the Tractor Boys forward, a continuation of their woeful form may result in the club opting to making a decision on his future.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about Cook, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker said: “I was confident at the time [of the appointment] that they got the right man and I am confident now that they have still got the right man.

“But if they don’t start winning games of football sometime soon, and they play Lincoln away next who are on the crest of a brilliant win as we’ve just touched on, and then Sheffield Wednesday.

“So two really, really hard games.

“If they don’t start winning games of football, you know the writing will be on the wall [for Cook].

“They are a little bit like Nottingham Forest aren’t they?

“They started this season where the expectation was that they would be at the top end of the league challenging for promotion.

“The reality at the moment is they’re down at the bottom and they cannot, cannot be down the bottom of League One, Ipswich Town.”

The Verdict

Although there is plenty of time for Cook to turn things around at Ipswich this season, the pressure may start to mount if the club continue to struggle in the third-tier.

One of the main areas that Cook will need to address is the Tractor Boys’ inability to prevent their opponents from scoring.

Yet to keep a clean-sheet this season, Ipswich have conceded the most goals (15) in League One.

Providing that Cook is able to find a solution to this particular issue, he may be able to transform the Tractor Boys’ fortunes in the coming months and thus bring back a feel good factor to Portman Road.