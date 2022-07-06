“Writing was on the wall” – Lincoln City fan pundit delivers honest verdict on 33-year-old’s exit

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Lincoln City have made some significant alterations to their squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

As well as securing the services of Paudie O’Connor, Charles Vernam, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Jay Benn, the Imps have also parted ways with a number of individuals.

One of the players who will no longer be available for selection next season is Liam Bridcutt who became a free-agent at the start of July.

Despite engaging in discussions with the midfielder over a new deal, Lincoln were unable to convince him to extend his stay at the LNER Stadium.

During his time with Lincoln, Bridcutt made 50 appearances for the club over the course of two seasons.

As well as scoring one goal for the Imps, the 33-year-old also provided four assists in all competitions.

Making reference to Bridcutt’s departure, FLW’s Lincoln City fan pundit Jake Tonge has admitted that the writing was on the wall in terms of his future following former manager Michael Appleton’s exit in April.

Speaking to FLW, Tonge said: “I’m disappointed that Liam’s decided to walk away from the football club.

“Obviously he came in under Appleton and was a general of Appleton’s dressing room.

“The issue with Bridcutt was that he didn’t play enough games and yes, he was arguably one of the better defensive midfielders in League One when he was fit but you can’t justify paying a player who was probably up towards the top of our wage structure for 15 to 20 games a season.

“So, I think the writing was on the wall as soon as Michael left, I think had Michael Appleton remained at Lincoln, there would have been a transition into a coaching role, perhaps a player-coach role that could have seen him progress through the badges.

“But obviously Liam has decided to take on an opportunity elsewhere which I don’t think any Lincoln fan will criticise him for, a player that was absolutely class for Lincoln and will be remembered fondly by the majority of the fan base.”