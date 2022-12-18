“Writing is on the wall” – Should Norwich City stick with Dean Smith amid growing pressure? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City manager Dean Smith is coming under increasing pressure after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers at Carrow Road.

Rovers took the lead in the fourth minute through Ben Gibson’s own goal and it was a poor performance from the Canaries as they rarely threatened, with Tyrhys Dolan’s 86th-minute strike sealing all three points for the visitors.

Norwich could have gone third in the table with a win, but they are now six points behind second placed Sheffield United ahead of the Blades’ game at Wigan Athletic on Monday and 12 points behind leaders Burnley, while they are just one point clear of seventh-placed Preston North End.

The loss to Blackburn also leaves them four points behind their opponents, with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men maintaining their position in third.

It has been a poor run of form for the Smith’s side, with one win from seven home games a particular cause for concern.

The final whistle was greeted by boos and there were chants calling for Smith to be sacked during the game, with current performances and results falling short of expectations at a club which has won the Championship title in their previous two seasons at the level and was expected to challenge at the top once again.

We asked some of our FLW writers for their view on Smith’s future…

James Reeves

It feels like it is becoming increasingly inevitable that Smith will depart.

The atmosphere is turning toxic inside Carrow Road and with chants against Smith during the game on Saturday, his position looks untenable.

However, City fans should be careful what they wish for as there are few attractive managerial options available and the club are sitting fifth in the table.

Smith should not take all the blame for the results, this is a group of players who are capable of much more than what they are currently showing and must shoulder some of the responsibility.

But when the fan base has turned, it is difficult to recover from that and Smith himself seemed increasingly frustrated, criticising the supporters post-match.

That will not do him any favours and at this point, it could be best for both the club and for Smith if they part ways.

Declan Harte

The fan reaction after Saturday’s defeat may prove to be the telling signal that Smith’s time at Norwich could be over very soon.

While the team is still 5th in the table, and in contention for promotion, performances and results have been quite inconsistent given the talent at the club’s disposal.

Norwich look well below the level of Burnley and Sheffield United, and were outclassed by Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

Given there are a number of potential replacements currently available, there would be no shortage of options for Norwich if they do decide to twist rather than stick.

But this is a difficult time of season to make a change given how busy the schedule is.

At this point, it feels like he should go but it would come as no surprise to see him given another couple of games to turn things around.

Adam Jones

It seems like the writing is on the wall for the ex-Aston Villa manager.

And it would almost be irresponsible to stick with Smith at this stage despite the fact they’re still in the promotion mix – because the supporters aren’t happy and the atmosphere will only become more toxic if he stays.

Not only was the atmosphere toxic during the game – but his post-match comments can’t have helped either and it almost feels as though he wants to leave as well.

The Canaries just aren’t performing well enough at this point and the fans’ fury alone should be enough for the shareholders to take action.

If they don’t, they may slide down the table because the atmosphere will continue to worsen.