Highlights Nigel Pearson's recent comments about his contract likely played a role in his sacking by Bristol City, despite doing a decent job and having the support of the players.

Bristol City's decision to sack Pearson has annoyed many fans, who sympathize with him due to the injury situation and believe the club has unrealistic promotion aims.

The pressure is now on Bristol City's decision-makers to find the right replacement for Pearson, as the team prepares for their upcoming match against Sheffield Wednesday.

Sam Parkin had some sympathy for Nigel Pearson as he was sacked by Bristol City, although he thought it was on the cards after his recent comments about his contract.

Bristol City sack Nigel Pearson

In a surprising move, it was announced on Sunday that Pearson had left the Robins with immediate effect, less than 24 hours after the side had been beaten by Cardiff City.

The result left Bristol City in 15th position, but, such is the tight nature of the Championship, they are only five points away from the play-offs.

Chairman Jon Lansdown claimed that promotion is the aim, meaning results had been below-par, which prompted the change.

However, it’s a decision that has annoyed a lot of fans, who had sympathy for Pearson due to the injury situation at Ashton Gate, whilst he also had done a decent job since arriving over two years ago, which saw him bring in plenty of youngsters.

It also came just a week after Pearson had cast doubts over his future as he revealed his irritation over the lack of a new contract.

And, speaking to the ‘What the EFL!?’ podcast, pundit Parkin stated that those off-field concerns will have contributed to this decision, as he also questioned whether the hierarchy have realistic aims for the club.

“Yes and no (was he surprised). I think the writing had been on the wall, a manager that’s not got the longevity of a better contract to safeguard him. I think Pearson felt he wasn’t going to be the next man to guide them into next season, so he’s been tit for tat with the hierarchy, and they’ve decided to react - probably unfairly, on the back of a game where he literally had no players (against Cardiff).

“But, if the outpouring on social media from his players is anything to go by, they loved playing for him. I think in difficult circumstances, he has done an okay job. I don’t think this is a squad that should be in the promotion shake-up. I’m not sure it’s a balanced squad, but I think it needs some work.

“It would be telling if a new manager comes in and there’s millions to spend.”

Bristol City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jason Knight Derby County Permanent Ross McCrorie Aberdeen FC Permanent Rob Dickie QPR Permanent Haydon Roberts Brighton Permanent Taylor Gardner-Hickman West Brom Loan

Were Bristol City right to sack Nigel Pearson?

It’s fair to say this was a bold call from the club, because Pearson had done a good job, and most neutral observers would agree with Parkin’s assessment that promotion is unrealistic for Bristol City at the moment.

Coming just a week after Pearson’s comments about his contract, you naturally think that played a part in the decision, and it would be a shame that off-field issues have contributed to this - if that is the case.

Ultimately, time will tell on whether this was the right call, but there’s a lot of pressure on the decision makers at Ashton Gate to get this right.

What next for Bristol City?

The Robins are back in action this weekend when they host bottom of the table Sheffield Wednesday, and it remains to be seen whether Pearson’s successor is in place by then.

Curtis Fleming is leading the preparation ahead of the fixture, and will take charge if no appointment is made.