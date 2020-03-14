‘Write the cheque’ – These West Brom fans react to player transfer update

West Brom have enjoyed a superb season so far and when, or if, the Championship does resume, they are looking in a great position to win promotion.

Whilst it has been a team effort from the Baggies, there have been a few standout individuals for Slaven Bilic’s men and arguably their most influential player this season has been Matheus Pereira.

The Brazilian joined on loan in the summer and a permanent move was set to be triggered once he had reached a certain amount of games this season.

With the EFL postponing the campaign for the next three weeks, and some talk of cancelling the season, some fans were worried that a deal for Pereira wouldn’t go through.

However, Express & Star reporter Joseph Masi provided a reassuring update on the situation yesterday, revealing that the postponement will just delay his move and it will still happen.

As you would expect, that went down well with the fans and here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

