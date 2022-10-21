Wright starts: The Sunderland XI we expect Mowbray to pick to face Burnley on Saturday

Sunderland’s form has not been fantastic of late.

However, they have the chance to get things back on track this weekend when they host Burnley at the Stadium of Light.

Tony Mowbray’s side will be looking to put to an end a run that has seen them win just one of their last five league matches, which leaves them 13th in the Championship.

Burnley, meanwhile, were briefly top of the division after last weekend, however, after a midweek draw away at Birmingham, the Clarets dropped back down to third in the standings.

No doubt Vincent Kompany’s team will provide Sunderland with a stern test this Saturday, though, and with that in mind, we thought we’d try and predict the potential Sunderland XI for the clash.

Below is what we think Mowbray could go with.

We think that Mowbray could line up once again in a 3-4-3 formation, with Anthony Patterson the man between the sticks.

In front of him, we think a back three, from left to right, of Bailey Wright, Danny Batth and makeshift central defender Luke O’Nien could be selected.

Indeed, that would leave Dennis Cirkin to play down the left flank, and Dan Neil to do so on the right due to an injury that has seen Lynden Gooch miss out recently.

Mowbray is hopeful Gooch is available for the weekend, but it would be a big ask for him to start after missing out in recent weeks.

Trai Hume could also be an option for Mowbray to consider to fill the vacancy if Gooch misses out.

In central midfield in Neil’s place, Elliot Embleton could be selected, with Corry Evans a shoe in alongside him.

In the attacking areas it’s been anything goes at times for Sunderland as they’ve looked to cope with the absences of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.

This weekend, we think Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts could be the men selected to flank the striker on the left and right respectively.

Up front, meanwhile, Alex Pritchard could be tasked with leading the line.