Wright starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday

Lee Johnson will be expecting a reaction from his team after Saturday saw them suffer the second of two disappointing defeats in seven days.

The 1-0 loss to Charlton Athletic at the start of that period was frustrating enough but their 5-1 hammering at the hands of Rotherham United threatens to halt their momentum completely.

The Black Cats won’t have to wait long to put things right, however, as they travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday evening.

Johnson’s sides have been notoriously streaky in the past and pressure will build on him if they lose a third on the bounce against the Owls tomorrow, so he’ll be determined to ensure his side come away with the three points.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined the XI we expect to see him name tomorrow…

Thorben Hoffman was certainly not at his best against Rotherham on Saturday and after some Lee Burge heroics in midweek against QPR, Johnson may well be tempted to make a change in goal but we’re backing him to stay loyal to the German goalkeeper for tomorrow’s game.

There may well be a change in the backline after conceding five against the Millers, however, with Bailey Wright – who we know the Sunderland boss trusts hugely – coming in to replace Tom Flanagan at centre-back.

Dan Neil may well be the casualty of a move to shore things up in central midfield, with Corry Evans chosen as Luke O’Nien’s partner instead of the 19-year-old.

Aiden McGeady is suspended after his red card against Rotherham and Aiden O’Brien is his natural replacement, with Leon Dajaku keeping his place on the right flank.

That should mean Elliot Embleton starts in attacking midfield once again, while it would be a massive shock to see anyone but Ross Stewart – who reached double figures in League One on the weekend – lead the line against the Owls.