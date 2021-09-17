Wright starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Fleetwood on Saturday

Sunderland will once again be looking to pick up yet another win in Sky Bet League One against Fleetwood Town this weekend.

Lee Johnson’s men will be full of confidence heading into this weekend’s clash with the Cody Army and will be hopeful that they can pick up maximum points during their visit to the Highbury Stadium.

The Black Cats are starting to find goals from all areas of their team and there is now some genuine excitement at the Stadium of Light over what the future could hold.

Johnson and his coaching staff will now be looking at whether any changes need to be made to the team for tomorrow’s game.

Here, we take a look at the predicted Sunderland starting eleven for their game against Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann will once again keep his place in goal after making his debut for the Black Cats against Accrington Stanley last time out.

There will be one enforced change to the back four, with Bailey Wright coming in for the suspended Tom Flanagan after the latter picked up his fifth yellow card of the season, which means the Australian will come in alongside the likes of Dennis Cirkin, Callum Doyle and Carl Winchester as part of the back four.

Dan Neil and Luke O’Nien will once again act as the double pivot in midfield and will be looking to continue their fine form alongside each other.

Meanwhile the attacking trident of Aiden McGeady, Elliot Embleton and Lynden Gooch will be looking to create chances at will and provide support to lone striker Ross Stewart up front.

The Scottish frontman has already has four goals in his first six league games and will hopeful of adding to his tally this weekend.